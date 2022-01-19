Three homes for sale in Norfolk village named one of the poshest in the UK
Fancy living in one of the poshest villages in the UK?
Burnham Market in Norfolk was recently named among the poshest villages in the country by The Telegraph based on a combination of house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.
The average house price in Burnham Market is £826,770 and the village was praised by the publication for its antique shops and fashionable hotels.
Here are three houses for sale in the village as of January 18, 2022.
One of the few properties for sale in Burnham Market is Sanderling, a five-bedroom detached house being sold for £995,000 with Sowerbys.
The house has a log burner in the drawing room, French doors in the kitchen and dining room, and a south-facing garden.
Another of the properties for sale is in the centre of the village next to the former Jack Wills store.
This three-bed period home is on the market for £825,000 with Bedfords.
It has a courtyard garden and garage and overlooks the village green to the south.
The final property for sale in Burnham Market is a three-bedroom detached bungalow that is on the market with Bedfords for £550,000.
The house is open plan with whitewashed wooden flooring.
The garden is south-facing and has a lawn with a small patio area.
