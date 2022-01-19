News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three homes for sale in Norfolk village named one of the poshest in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:52 AM January 19, 2022
market place, burnham market, norfolk

The three-bed property in Market Place in the centre of the village. - Credit: Bedfords

Fancy living in one of the poshest villages in the UK?

Burnham Market in Norfolk was recently named among the poshest villages in the country by The Telegraph based on a combination of house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty. 

The average house price in Burnham Market is £826,770 and the village was praised by the publication for its antique shops and fashionable hotels.

Here are three houses for sale in the village as of January 18, 2022. 

sanderling, herrings lane, burnham market, norfolk

The front of Sanderling, the five-bed in Herrings Lane in Burnham Market. - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the few properties for sale in Burnham Market is Sanderling, a five-bedroom detached house being sold for £995,000 with Sowerbys.

sanderling, herrings lane, burnham market, norfolk

A bedroom, the kitchen, the hall and the dining room in Sanderling - Credit: Sowerbys

The house has a log burner in the drawing room, French doors in the kitchen and dining room, and a south-facing garden.

market place, burnham market, norfolk

The three-bed property in Market Place in the centre of the village. - Credit: Bedfords

Another of the properties for sale is in the centre of the village next to the former Jack Wills store. 

market place, burnham market, norfolk

The front room in the property, with windows overlooking the village green - Credit: Bedfords

This three-bed period home is on the market for £825,000 with Bedfords.

It has a courtyard garden and garage and overlooks the village green to the south.

mill green, burnham market, norfolk

The three-bed property in Mill Green in Burnham Market. - Credit: Bedfords

The final property for sale in Burnham Market is a three-bedroom detached bungalow that is on the market with Bedfords for £550,000.

mill green, burnham market, norfolk

The kitchen in the open-plan living room - Credit: Bedfords

The house is open plan with whitewashed wooden flooring.

The garden is south-facing and has a lawn with a small patio area.

