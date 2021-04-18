Published: 10:30 AM April 18, 2021

Are you dreaming of a new life on Norfolk coast? Here are five amazing properties in locations by the water.

Lighthouse views

Happisburgh is one of the most searched for villages in Norfolk – searches on Rightmove rose by an incredible 142% last year. The 17th century Old Swan Inn has stunning views of Happisburgh’s famous lighthouse and has lots of potential. Originally an inn and forge, the Old Swan Inn is a six-bedroom detached property, which is currently a well-loved family home. Plus there’s the possible addition of two self contained, one bedroom annexes, which have been started by the current owners. As you’d imagine, there is a wealth of original features, including exposed beams, feature fireplaces and original doors and timber. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £620,00 with Coast and Country. Phone 01263 658034 for details.

Rustic charm at Burnham Overy Town

3 Mill Farm, Burnham Overy Town - Credit: Bedfords



Within walking distance of Norfolk honeypot Burnham Market, former agricultural buildings associated with the nearby Watermill have been imaginatively converted into a coastal bolthole, packed with charming original features including exposed stone walls and vaulted ceilings. Number 3 Mill Farm is set out over three floors and the property has two double bedrooms, a shaker-style kitchen with granite countertops and a butler sink and, on the second floor, a beautiful sitting room with Velux roof lights, a wood-burning stove, wooden flooring, brick and chalk walls and exposed ceiling timbers. And you have the wild beauty of the north Norfolk coast right on your doorstep. It’s on the market for a guide price of £550,000 with Bedfords, call 01328 730500.

Hideaway at Brancaster

The Gables at Brancaster - Credit: Sowerbys



Hidden away in 1.5 acres, The Gables is a 1920s detached house in sought-after Brancaster. Just a short walk from the beach, it has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, an abundance of flexible entertaining space and a tennis court. Plus there is the potential to convert the attic rooms to create additional living areas. It’s on the market for a guide price of £1,995,000 with Sowerbys. 01328 730340.

A cafe by the sea

The living space at the Corner House Cafe at Mundesley - Credit: Coast and Country



With beautiful sea views, The Corner House Cafe at buzzing Mundesley in north Norfolk is a great opportunity for anyone looking for that cafe by the sea lifestyle. The cafe is very popular with locals and tourists - in the past it has also been an antiques shop and a fish and chip shop. The residential accommodation is above, made up of six double bedrooms, a shaker-style kitchen, two reception rooms - the double bay fronted lounge has sea views - and two bathrooms. And, of course, you’ve got one of the best beaches in the area a stone’s throw away. It’s on the market for offers in the region of £525,000 with Coast and Country. Phone 01263 658034 for details.

Coastal conversion

Station Road, West Runton - Credit: Arnolds Keys



In the heart of West Runton, this converted dairy in Station Road has three bedrooms and you’re just a short stroll from the beach, which is a popular spot for rockpooling. There are bus and rail services providing easy access to Norwich and the popular village has shops, restaurants, a village pub and a nine-hole golf course. Highlights of the interior include a contemporary kitchen. Outdoors there is an enclosed garden and an off-road parking area. It’s on the market for a guide price of £367,500 with Arnolds Keys. Call 01263 822373

