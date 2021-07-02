Unique homes in former Norfolk mill near completion

Promotion

Published: 4:44 PM July 2, 2021

Whittington Mill in west Norfolk, which sits alongside the A134 between Thetford, Downham Market and King’s Lynn, has been a prominent site for drivers for many years.



But passers-by will recently have noticed the removal of scaffolding and site hoardings, as EAM Developments starts getting ready to bring some unique new homes to the market.



EAM has been working on this project for the past four years, delivering 10 new homes to the rear of the site and nine original homes within the footprint of the old mill itself, which dates back to the 19th century. Most of this has been taking place behind the façade of the old building and, until now, has been totally unseen by the public.



EAM’s managing director Martin Clark says that it has been a particularly challenging scheme. “The Old Mill has proved a tough challenge at every turn,” he says, “but finally we are seeing some really special and very unique Mill Houses nearing completion. The old beams and features that have been maintained within many of the homes are fantastic.”

EAM's managing director Martin Clark with daughter Amy - Credit: EAM Developments

Each of the homes benefits from underfloor heating, sustainable air source heat pumps, a comprehensive electrical specification and fully-fitted kitchens, complete with ovens, hobs, dishwashers and washing machines. Bathrooms and en suites are also being completed with freestanding feature baths, industrial-style shower enclosures and feature tiling.



Emma Beaton, a company director at EAM responsible for the project’s interior design, has worked closely with local suppliers throughout the build.



Martin’s daughter, Amy, who is currently employed as a trainee development manager and studying for a two-year level four apprenticeship in project management, has also been helping on the project – and hopes that the company, based in west Norfolk, will continue to grow.

Inside one of the contemporary bathrooms at Whittington Mill, west Norfolk - Credit: EAM Developments

“It is fantastic experience for me as we deliver our three current schemes,” she says, “and I am really looking forward to the new projects we have starting soon!”



Whittington Mill offers a range of two, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting at £225,000.



Other EAM developments include Earlsfield in Methwold, which has a variety of three-bedroom bungalows and three and four-bedroom houses remaining, with prices starting at £235,000. Hares Leap, also in Methwold, has a three-bed bungalow and a four-bed bungalow remaining, and prices start at £285,000.

Inside one of the new kitchens at Whittington Mill - Credit: EAM Developments

“We are really pleased with our current projects and the three new schemes we have coming soon at Stoke Ferry, Wretton and Garboldisham,” says Martin.



To find out more about the projects, follow EAM’s progress on Facebook, LinkedIn or on the website at www.eamdevelopments.com

All properties are being marketed through Molyneux Estate Agents. Please call the team on 01842 818282 or email at info@molyneuxestateagents.co.uk

