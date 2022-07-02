What the average Norfolk house price can buy you in the county's towns
- Credit: Minors & Brady
From riverside terraces to period cottages, there is a wide range of options that buyers can consider in Norfolk for the county's average house price.
As of January 2022 the average house price in Norfolk is £277,321, according to data from the Land Registry - an increase of 14pc compared to January 2021.
Here are five properties across Norfolk that are on the market with a guide price the same as the average house price.
In Thetford, buyers can purchase a three-bed brick and flint period cottage for £230,000.
The Grade II listed home in Castle Street in the town centre is on the market with Chilterns.
There are period features like fireplaces and sash windows as well as a courtyard garden.
In King's Lynn, buyers can purchase a three-bed detached home for £250,000.
On a corner plot in Reffley Lane, it is on the market with The Norfolk Agents.
Most Read
- 1 Screams of daughter run over by her dad heard by murder jury
- 2 Vehicles worth £50k stolen from Royal Norfolk Show
- 3 New fishing tackle shop has 'amazing opening day'
- 4 Couple who transformed old mill into unique new home put it up for sale
- 5 Plans for 13 new homes near historic former railway line
- 6 New headteacher appointed at village high school
- 7 Former professional dressage rider died in four-vehicle motorcycle crash
- 8 Primary school left without governors after mass walkout
- 9 Man killed 96-year-old bystander in road rage crash
- 10 Some of the best pictures from day two of the Royal Norfolk Show
The family home has an open-plan living space, an enclosed garden and is a short walk from local amenities.
In Dereham, buyers can purchase a three-bed semi-detached for £280,000.
The bright and airy contemporary property in Hornbeam Drive is on the market with Minors & Brady.
It is set over three floors and the garden has a patio area and a decent-sized lawn.
In Norwich, £270,000 can get buyers a two-bed terrace within walking distance of the city.
The house on the "highly desirable" Riverside Road is on the market with Haart.
The courtyard garden is bisected and the front rooms have views of the River Wensum.
In Great Yarmouth, buyers can purchase a three-bed semi-detached for £270,000.
The end-of-terrace is in a "sought-after" development in Neptune Close in Bradwell.
The back garden is low maintenance with a small patch of lawn and beds for shrubs.