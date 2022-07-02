News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What the average Norfolk house price can buy you in the county's towns

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:55 AM July 2, 2022
xxx_01_hornbeamdrive_dereham_jun22

This property on Hornbeam Drive, Dereham is a three-bed semi-detached - Credit: Minors & Brady

From riverside terraces to period cottages, there is a wide range of options that buyers can consider in Norfolk for the county's average house price.

As of January 2022 the average house price in Norfolk is £277,321, according to data from the Land Registry - an increase of 14pc compared to January 2021.

Here are five properties across Norfolk that are on the market with a guide price the same as the average house price.

xxx_01_castlestreet_thetford_jun22

This property in Castle Street, Thetford is a three-bed terrace - Credit: Chilterns

In Thetford, buyers can purchase a three-bed brick and flint period cottage for £230,000.

The Grade II listed home in Castle Street in the town centre is on the market with Chilterns.

There are period features like fireplaces and sash windows as well as a courtyard garden.

xxx_02_castlestreet_thetford_jun22

The Thetford house is a listed brick and flint cottage - Credit: Chilterns

In King's Lynn, buyers can purchase a three-bed detached home for £250,000.

On a corner plot in Reffley Lane, it is on the market with The Norfolk Agents. 

The family home has an open-plan living space, an enclosed garden and is a short walk from local amenities.

xxx_01_hornbeamdrive_dereham_jun22

This property on Hornbeam Drive, Dereham is a three-bed semi-detached - Credit: Minors & Brady

In Dereham, buyers can purchase a three-bed semi-detached for £280,000. 

The bright and airy contemporary property in Hornbeam Drive is on the market with Minors & Brady.

It is set over three floors and the garden has a patio area and a decent-sized lawn.

xxx_02_hornbeamdrive_dereham_jun22

The Dereham home is set over three floors - Credit: Minors & Brady

In Norwich, £270,000 can get buyers a two-bed terrace within walking distance of the city.

The house on the "highly desirable" Riverside Road is on the market with Haart.

The courtyard garden is bisected and the front rooms have views of the River Wensum.

xxx_01_neptuneclose_bradwell_jun22

This home in Neptune Close, Bradwell is a three-bed semi-detached - Credit: Bycroft

In Great Yarmouth, buyers can purchase a three-bed semi-detached for £270,000.

The end-of-terrace is in a "sought-after" development in Neptune Close in Bradwell.

The back garden is low maintenance with a small patch of lawn and beds for shrubs.

xxx_02_neptuneclose_bradwell_jun22

The Bradwell property is in a "sought-after" development - Credit: Bycroft

