What the average UK house price can buy you in Norfolk's towns

This six-bed terrace in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £270,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

From six-bed terraces to two-bed bungalows, there is a wide range of what shoppers can get in Norfolk for the country's average house price.

The average house price in the UK as of September 2021 is £269,945, according to the UK House Price Index from the government.

This is an annual price rise of 11.8pc and a rise of 2.5pc since August 2021.

Here are five properties across Norfolk that are on the market with a guide price the same as the average house price.

This three-bed semi-detached house in Thetford is on the market for £270,000 - Credit: William H Brown

This three-bed semi-detached house in Thetford is on the market for £270,000 - Credit: William H Brown

In Thetford, buyers can purchase a three-bed semi-detached house for £270,000.

The property is just £55 more expensive than the national average and is on the market with William H Brown.

The St Audrey's home has one bathroom and one reception as well as a conservatory and garage.

There is a small grassed area next to the drive in the front garden and a patio to the rear of the property.

In Norwich's Golden Triangle, £260,000 can buy prospective buyers a Victorian two-bed end-of-terrace in a cul de sac.

The property is £9,945 cheaper than the average house price and is on the market with ClaxtonBird.

The home in Rose Valley off Unthank Road has two bathrooms, front and back gardens and two reception rooms.

One of the bathrooms, an en suite, has a roll-top bath and there is off-road parking for residents.

This six-bed terrace in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £270,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

This six-bed terrace in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £270,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

In Great Yarmouth, buyers can purchase a six-bed mid-terrace house that is just one road over from the beachfront.

The property, selling with Minors and Brady, is on sale for £270,000.

The four-storey property has a 24ft living room, a 28ft kitchen and three bathrooms.

It is located in Nelson Road South near the Winter Gardens and the Sea Life Centre.

In Dereham, there is a four-bed for sale for £260,000, which is £9,945 cheaper than the average house price.

The semi-detached home has one bathroom and one reception room with a fireplace. It is on the market with Hammond and Stratford.

There is a private garden to the rear of the property that consists of lawn and patio with a shed and mature hedging. It is in need of some renovation and updating but 'offers huge potential'.

This 1950s two-bed bungalow is for sale for £55 more than the average house price in the UK. - Credit: Belton Duffey

This 1950s two-bed bungalow is for sale for £55 more than the average house price in the UK. - Credit: Belton Duffey

In King's Lynn, there is a bungalow on sale for £269,500 with Belton Duffey.

The refurbished two-bed in a non-estate location was built in 1952 and has an arched storm porch, a fireplace and a shower room.

With a small front and back garden of mostly lawn and shrubbery, the detached bungalow called Braemere is on offer for just £445 less than the national average for a house.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.