Norwich homelessness charity appeals for more private landlords

Private landlords in Norwich looking for a long-term regular income could be reaping the benefits of leasing their properties to local homelessness charity, St Martins.

The charity is well-known for supporting people experiencing homelessness at their purpose-built hostels and residential facilities. But St Martins’ services don’t end when a person leaves the hostel – which is typically after around six months – and many people continue to receive ongoing support while they integrate into living in the community.

But the options for move-on accommodation are limited – private rental can be prohibitively expensive and the acute lack of social housing makes the problem worse.

St Martins accommodates a high turnover of occupants, offering both temporary housing and more permanent residential projects that might provide a home for the same person for the rest of their life.

Pirry Keohane, head of property at St Martins - Credit: St Martins

Pirry Keohane is head of property at St Martins, and is responsible for all aspects of property management including the maintenance and compliance of the 53 properties managed by the charity – the majority of which are leased. She undertakes regular checks of all properties, which include fire risk assessments and health and safety assessments.

“St Martins has a duty to the people we support to offer a safe and secure environment," Pirry says.

“Homelessness is always a devastating experience and often when people come to live with us they are at rock-bottom physically and emotionally. To be able to provide them with good accommodation and the support that enables them to flourish will always be the most rewarding part of my job.”

And now Pirry is appealing to local landlords to consider letting their properties directly to St Martins, with the promise of guaranteed income and assistance to maintain the property to a high standard.

Pirry said: “This is a win-win situation for both the people we support and the landlords we work with. It is in everybody’s interest to make the tenancies a success, and we have a hands-on approach in terms of property maintenance and compliance. Our community housing team have regular contact with the residents to provide the support they need.”

The landlord of a four-bedroom house in Lakenham approached St Martins in 2020 with an interest in leasing their property to the charity. St Martins team members met the landlord at the property and discussed the works needed to become a compliant House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) – and therefore licensable with Norwich City Council. St Martins’ maintenance team, along with its contractors, attended to the compliance works and painted and re-floored throughout.

Now, St Martins guarantees that tax, rent and utilities are paid at the property, and that all compliance regulations are adhered to, such as emergency lighting, fire systems and gas certificates.

"It has been the best outcome I could have wished for"

Linda, who currently leases a property to St Martins, said: “The experience has been fantastic, the process has been straightforward and I am paid on time. The property is well maintained and Pirry has been such a great help with everything.

“I inherited the house from my mother and found it difficult to part with. My mum had lived in the house for almost 50 years and had spent so much time in the house and garden which she loved. She also did so much work to the house in terms of extending it and was proud of the additional space that she had created, including two bathrooms and five bedrooms.

“She was such a generous woman and she often said that she would have loved it if all the rooms could be occupied! In the garden she grew all types of vegetables and flowers and was always giving the food and flowers to others.

"She also gave away lots of bedding such as sheets and pillowcases, and I know that she would have loved the house to be leased to a good cause like St Martins as she was so caring and supportive to others, especially those less fortunate.

“I feel that because this house was so special to my mum and how she loved helping others, leasing it to St Martins couldn’t have been any better for the house and has been the best outcome I could have wished for. I just wish my mum knew how her property and what she had created is still being used to help others.”

Alison in the kitchen of her new accommodation, which she rents from a private landlord through St Martins - Credit: St Martins

When Alison, pictured, first made contact with St Martins, she stayed at the ‘Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub’ on Recorder Road in Norwich where she was given a bed to sleep in until something else could be provided for her. Alison was then moved on to Bishopbridge House, where she was given her own bedroom and worked with the staff team to get more settled.

Green-fingered Alison loves being outdoors and helped transform the garden at Bishopbridge House into a beautiful space in the summer of 2021 during her stay. Alison was capable of living independently so, after a number of weeks, she moved into the property at Lakenham and she quickly set about making her room look and feel more homely. Many items were sourced from St Martins’ charity shop at Anglia Square.

As a mother and grandmother, Alison’s maternal instincts rub off on the other residents in the house. Alison said: “They call me mum! We get on well. I bring back food from food banks and community fridges for everyone, to encourage the others to cook and eat healthily.”



Alison plans to get a laptop and start to study so she can fulfil her dream of working for a domestic violence and abuse charity. Her long-term goal is to have her own place and have her grandchildren stay with her so that she can help give her daughter a break.

Anyone interested in finding out more about leasing their property to St Martins can contact Pirry at pirry@stmartinshousing.org.uk. More details about St Martins can be found at www.stmartinshousing.org.uk