Huge home with views of iconic Norfolk lighthouse is for sale

A huge character home dating back to the 1700s has come up for sale in Happisburgh, Norfolk, for £950,000.

The property, known as The White House, is being marketed by Winkworth estate agents and offers remarkable views - including of the village's famous red and white striped lighthouse.

It's located a 10-minute walk from the beach and has countryside views as well as around 3,800 sq ft of luxury living space.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room - complete with woodburner and original beams - and a spacious yet cosy lounge with French doors leading out into the garden.

To the front of the property there is an office, which has its own door offering separate access to the property, and the kitchen/diner is located at the rear. This offers lovely views over the rear garden and features a central island with built-in induction hob and wooden worktops.

There is also a separate utility space and a downstairs cloakroom.

There are four large double bedrooms on the first floor, which can be accessed by two separate staircases.

The master suite measures 19ft in length and includes built-in wardrobes and an en suite complete with a free-standing bath and separate corner shower.

Bedroom two also has an en suite, along with built-in storage, and bedroom four features an original exposed chimney breast.

In addition to the main house, the property also includes a one-bedroom ground-floor annexe, which is completely self-contained and is accessed by a secure door from the kitchen. The current owners actively use this part of the home as a holiday let, but it could also be used for multi-generational living or integrated back into the home.

Outside, The White House sits in around 0.7 acres, with a lawned garden at the rear, plus a patio and seating area and a selection of outbuildings, all of which are fitted with power and water. These could be converted into another holiday let or annexe, or perhaps used as an alternative office.

The plot continues past the rear garden and includes further land, offering stunning views of Happisburgh's coastline and lighthouse.

There is also ample off-road parking for several vehicles.

PROPERTY FACTS

Whimpwell Green, Happisburgh

Guide price: £950,000

Winkworth, 01603 950235,

www.winkworth.co.uk

