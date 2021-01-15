'One of a kind' home with golf simulator and gym is for sale for £795,000

Gallery

Published: 2:08 PM January 15, 2021

A four-bedroom home with a golf simulator and private gym has come up for sale in Filby, in the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Sport fans will love this four-bedroom home in Filby, east Norfolk, which comes with its own golf simulator and private gym.

One of the property's "hidden gems" is a golf simulator, enabling residents and guests to immerse themselves in a virtual fairway - Credit: Minors & Brady

It's just come on the market for £795,000 and is described by selling agents Minors & Brady as a "one-of-a-kind forever home." It boasts high-end interiors, plenty of reception space and an enviable, countryside location in the Norfolk Broads.

The property has been finished to an exceptional standard and offers lots of bright, light and contemporary living spaces - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include two large reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as an open-plan kitchen/diner, which is very much the heart of the home. It's fitted with a lovely range of contemporary Shaker-style units, plus granite worktops, an instant hot water tap and a good range of appliances, including a large range cooker, built-in dishwasher, tumble dryer and wine fridge.

There are two reception rooms plus a separate play room on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining, as well as a TV point, and includes bi-fold doors that lead out on to the rear garden, which offers spectacular views of the countryside beyond.

The kitchen is modern and spacious with a number of integrated cabinets and a breakfast/dining area in the centre - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor also includes a utility room, cloakroom and good-sized play room - although this could also be re-purposed to a useful home office or snug.

The property has been exceptionally well finished, with stylish and contemporary fittings - Credit: Minors & Brady

Four bedrooms, including two en suites, can be accessed from the first-floor landing, which also leads on to a lavish family bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi spa bath and a separate shower.

The property features four good-sized bedrooms, including two en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

According to Minors & Brady, one of the "hidden gems" of the property is its double garage, which can be used for storing vehicles, as a workshop, or as its current purpose, a games room which is also home to an impressive golf simulator.

The second floor of the double garage is houses a good-sized home gym - Credit: Minors & Brady

The existing set up will immerse players into a virtual fairway, offering the perfect opportunity to practice your swing. And if that's not enough, there's also a home gym upstairs.

The property offers panoramic field views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the property is approached by a large driveway that provides ample off-road parking and a landscaped front garden. Further lawns can be found at the rear, as well as a patio, timber garden shed and panoramic views over neighbouring fields.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Filby

Price: £795,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 493244, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk