Gallery
'One of a kind' home with golf simulator and gym is for sale for £795,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Sport fans will love this four-bedroom home in Filby, east Norfolk, which comes with its own golf simulator and private gym.
It's just come on the market for £795,000 and is described by selling agents Minors & Brady as a "one-of-a-kind forever home." It boasts high-end interiors, plenty of reception space and an enviable, countryside location in the Norfolk Broads.
Highlights include two large reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as an open-plan kitchen/diner, which is very much the heart of the home. It's fitted with a lovely range of contemporary Shaker-style units, plus granite worktops, an instant hot water tap and a good range of appliances, including a large range cooker, built-in dishwasher, tumble dryer and wine fridge.
The dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining, as well as a TV point, and includes bi-fold doors that lead out on to the rear garden, which offers spectacular views of the countryside beyond.
The ground floor also includes a utility room, cloakroom and good-sized play room - although this could also be re-purposed to a useful home office or snug.
You may also want to watch:
Four bedrooms, including two en suites, can be accessed from the first-floor landing, which also leads on to a lavish family bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi spa bath and a separate shower.
According to Minors & Brady, one of the "hidden gems" of the property is its double garage, which can be used for storing vehicles, as a workshop, or as its current purpose, a games room which is also home to an impressive golf simulator.
Most Read
- 1 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
- 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 3 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
- 4 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
- 5 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
- 6 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
- 7 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch
- 8 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 9 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
- 10 Seven lockdown rules that could change
The existing set up will immerse players into a virtual fairway, offering the perfect opportunity to practice your swing. And if that's not enough, there's also a home gym upstairs.
Outside, the property is approached by a large driveway that provides ample off-road parking and a landscaped front garden. Further lawns can be found at the rear, as well as a patio, timber garden shed and panoramic views over neighbouring fields.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Filby
Price: £795,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 493244, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk