'One of a kind' home with golf simulator and gym is for sale for £795,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:08 PM January 15, 2021   
Large modern brick-built house with sleeping front lawn and gorgeous sunset sky behind it

A four-bedroom home with a golf simulator and private gym has come up for sale in Filby, in the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Sport fans will love this four-bedroom home in Filby, east Norfolk, which comes with its own golf simulator and private gym.

Large golf simulator with golf clubs and caddies inside a private double garage

One of the property's "hidden gems" is a golf simulator, enabling residents and guests to immerse themselves in a virtual fairway - Credit: Minors & Brady

It's just come on the market for £795,000 and is described by selling agents Minors & Brady as a "one-of-a-kind forever home." It boasts high-end interiors, plenty of reception space and an enviable, countryside location in the Norfolk Broads.

Modern white entrance hall featuring a large wooden staircase leading upstairs

The property has been finished to an exceptional standard and offers lots of bright, light and contemporary living spaces - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include two large reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as an open-plan kitchen/diner, which is very much the heart of the home. It's fitted with a lovely range of contemporary Shaker-style units, plus granite worktops, an instant hot water tap and a good range of appliances, including a large range cooker, built-in dishwasher, tumble dryer and wine fridge.

Contemporary living room with large grey sofa and widescreen TV mounted on the wall

There are two reception rooms plus a separate play room on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining, as well as a TV point, and includes bi-fold doors that lead out on to the rear garden, which offers spectacular views of the countryside beyond.

Contemporary neutral colour kitchen including a breakfast bar with granite worktops and spot lighting

The kitchen is modern and spacious with a number of integrated cabinets and a breakfast/dining area in the centre - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor also includes a utility room, cloakroom and good-sized play room - although this could also be re-purposed to a useful home office or snug.

Large widescreen TV mounted on the wall above a fireplace

The property has been exceptionally well finished, with stylish and contemporary fittings - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

Four bedrooms, including two en suites, can be accessed from the first-floor landing, which also leads on to a lavish family bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi spa bath and a separate shower.

Large bedroom with double bed and TV on top of a silver chest of drawers

The property features four good-sized bedrooms, including two en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

According to Minors & Brady, one of the "hidden gems" of the property is its double garage, which can be used for storing vehicles, as a workshop, or as its current purpose, a games room which is also home to an impressive golf simulator.

Gym equipment in a brightly lit eaves space

The second floor of the double garage is houses a good-sized home gym - Credit: Minors & Brady

The existing set up will immerse players into a virtual fairway, offering the perfect opportunity to practice your swing. And if that's not enough, there's also a home gym upstairs.

Beautiful pink sunset with church and trees in the distance behind large open wheatfields

The property offers panoramic field views - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the property is approached by a large driveway that provides ample off-road parking and a landscaped front garden. Further lawns can be found at the rear, as well as a patio, timber garden shed and panoramic views over neighbouring fields.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Filby
Price: £795,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 493244, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

