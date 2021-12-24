Huge modern home with 'turret' window for sale for almost £2m

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Brundall is on the market at a guide price of £1.195m - Credit: Gilson Bailey/John Newstead

A highly contemporary five-bedroom home, which offers views of the Norfolk Broads, has come up for sale in Brundall for almost £2m.

The property is within walking distance of the marina and described by estate agents Gilson Bailey as being in "one of the most desired locations" in the village.

Inside, it offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space, which is arranged over four floors.

The modern kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Gilson Bailey/John Newstead

The huge kitchen/dining room, which is located on the lower ground floor, is very much the hub of the home. It is luxuriously finished and well-fitted, including modern integrated appliances, and has a large area for a breakfast table. It also has bi-fold doors which lead out into the garden and access to a utility room, boot room and cloakroom.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room with windows to two sides, as well as a balcony, sun terrace and a turret window, which offers spectacular views. There is also a further reception room, a good-sized study and another cloakroom.

The living area - Credit: Gilson Bailey/John Newstead

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and of a generous size, with bespoke fitted wardrobes and a dressing area as well as a modern en suite shower room. It also has access to its own private sun terrace.

The main guest bedroom also has a dressing area and shower room and the remaining three bedrooms are arranged on the first and second floors, alongside a family bathroom and further shower room.

The master bedroom has a balcony with a sun terrace - Credit: Gilson Bailey/John Newstead

Outside, ample off-road parking is provided by a large driveway and a double garage.

The gardens are tiered and sit to the front, rear and side and feature landscaped areas of lawn, as well as patios and a good range of plants, trees and shrubs.

The property offers around 4,000 sq ft of contemporary living spaces and a large garden with terraces and patios - Credit: Gilson Bailey/John Newstead

For more information, contact Gilson Bailey.

PROPERTY FACTS

Station New Road, Brundall

Guide price: £1,195,000

Gilson Bailey, 01603 717717, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.