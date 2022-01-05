News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:29 PM January 5, 2022
Huge brick-built farmhouse set off a sweeping farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, North Norfolk

Hollyheath Farmhouse in Corpusty, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Sowerbys

A huge period farmhouse set in over an acre has come up for sale in Corpusty, near Holt in north Norfolk, for £1.6m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the property, known as Hollyheath Farmhouse, as "the epitome of today's country house". It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and what is described as "the ultimate lifestyle" kitchen - as well as its own cinema room in the cellar and a 'secret' study.

Large sitting room with bay window and doors leading out into the garden of a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

Inside the sitting room, which has a huge bay window - Credit: Sowerbys

Victorian-style hallway with staircase leading up and doors into the dining and kitchen of a £1.6m farmhouse

The entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

Large family room with exposed beams in a huge £1.6m farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, north Norfolk

The kitchen and family room is a really sociable space - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge open-plan living space with dining table and bi-fold doors opening into the garden in a £1.6m house for sale in Corpusty

Bi-fold doors in the living area and kitchen offer lovely views over the grounds - Credit: Sowerbys

Although the property dates back to the 1800s, later extensions to the side and rear have since created over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recent renovations included extensive work to the structure of the house - including the roof - as well as installing new heating and electrics.

Inside, the main reception rooms are set off an impressive entrance hall and include a formal dining room and a separate sitting room, which features a marble fireplace and French doors that lead out and on to an extensive sun terrace.

Towards the centre of the house is the kitchen, which extends to over 770 sq ft and includes timeless Shaker-style cabinets, a butler-style sink and a full range of appliances, as well as a breakfast bar built into a central island and a large dining area.

Huge dining space with wood floors and a wood burning stove in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

The dining space - Credit: Sowerbys

Beautiful plum-coloured kitchen in a £1.6m five-bedroom farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

The kitchen has a breakfast bar - Credit: Sowerbys

Bi-fold doors opening out on to a sun terrace at the rear of a £1.6m farmhouse for sale in Corpusty

Huge bi-fold doors open out on to the sun terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern woodburner set into a brick hearth in the sitting room of a huge £1.6m farmhouse for sale in Corpusty

The sitting room has a lovely woodburner - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is more than just a kitchen, and flows into the family-sized living area which enjoys lovely views of the grounds, as well as access to them, thanks to a set of floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors.

The property also has a 'secret' study, play room and guest cloakroom as well as a useful utility room and a boot room to the rear. 

The cellar has been transformed into a cinema room, complete with ceiling-mounted projector and a screen, and there is also a separate games room which could be converted into another bedroom as it has its own en suite.

Huge double bedroom with exposed brick wall in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

Inside one of five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge en suite shower room with twin basins in a renovated farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

Inside one of the en suite shower rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge family bathroom with wood floor and ornate roll-top bath in a £1.6m farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

The family bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Cinema room with screen and projector in the cellar of a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk

The cellar has been converted into a cinema room - Credit: Sowerbys

The first-floor landing is accessed by a grand turning staircase, which leads to five well-proportioned bedrooms. The master suite has an impressive three-bay window and a huge vaulted ceiling, as well as a luxurious en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Two further bedrooms have their own en suites and there is also a good-sized family bathroom.

The grounds around Hollyheath Farmhouse extend to around 1.25 acres and include a long, sweeping driveway, a detached double garage and a concealed courtyard, where there is lots more parking.

Huge sun terrace at the rear of a £1.6m farmhouse for sale in Corpusty, North Norfolk

The sun terrace makes a great entertaining space - Credit: Sowerbys

Aerial view of Hollyheath Farmhouse, a five-bed home for sale in Corpusty, Norfolk, for £1.6m

Hollyheath Farmhouse sits in around 1.25 acres and is surrounded by countryside - Credit: Sowerbys

There are extensive lawns to the south east, which are flanked by high privacy walls, and an attractive belt of mature trees to the north east.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Heath Road, Corpusty
Guide price: £1,600,000
Sowerbys, 01263 658009, www.sowerbys.com

