Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m

Hollyheath Farmhouse in Corpusty, north Norfolk, is on the market at a guide price of £1.6m - Credit: Sowerbys

A huge period farmhouse set in over an acre has come up for sale in Corpusty, near Holt in north Norfolk, for £1.6m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the property, known as Hollyheath Farmhouse, as "the epitome of today's country house". It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and what is described as "the ultimate lifestyle" kitchen - as well as its own cinema room in the cellar and a 'secret' study.

Inside the sitting room, which has a huge bay window - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen and family room is a really sociable space - Credit: Sowerbys

Bi-fold doors in the living area and kitchen offer lovely views over the grounds - Credit: Sowerbys

Although the property dates back to the 1800s, later extensions to the side and rear have since created over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recent renovations included extensive work to the structure of the house - including the roof - as well as installing new heating and electrics.

Inside, the main reception rooms are set off an impressive entrance hall and include a formal dining room and a separate sitting room, which features a marble fireplace and French doors that lead out and on to an extensive sun terrace.

Towards the centre of the house is the kitchen, which extends to over 770 sq ft and includes timeless Shaker-style cabinets, a butler-style sink and a full range of appliances, as well as a breakfast bar built into a central island and a large dining area.

The dining space - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has a breakfast bar - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge bi-fold doors open out on to the sun terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room has a lovely woodburner - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is more than just a kitchen, and flows into the family-sized living area which enjoys lovely views of the grounds, as well as access to them, thanks to a set of floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors.

The property also has a 'secret' study, play room and guest cloakroom as well as a useful utility room and a boot room to the rear.

The cellar has been transformed into a cinema room, complete with ceiling-mounted projector and a screen, and there is also a separate games room which could be converted into another bedroom as it has its own en suite.

Inside one of five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of the en suite shower rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The family bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

The cellar has been converted into a cinema room - Credit: Sowerbys

The first-floor landing is accessed by a grand turning staircase, which leads to five well-proportioned bedrooms. The master suite has an impressive three-bay window and a huge vaulted ceiling, as well as a luxurious en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Two further bedrooms have their own en suites and there is also a good-sized family bathroom.

The grounds around Hollyheath Farmhouse extend to around 1.25 acres and include a long, sweeping driveway, a detached double garage and a concealed courtyard, where there is lots more parking.

The sun terrace makes a great entertaining space - Credit: Sowerbys

Hollyheath Farmhouse sits in around 1.25 acres and is surrounded by countryside - Credit: Sowerbys

There are extensive lawns to the south east, which are flanked by high privacy walls, and an attractive belt of mature trees to the north east.

PROPERTY FACTS

Heath Road, Corpusty

Guide price: £1,600,000

Sowerbys, 01263 658009, www.sowerbys.com

