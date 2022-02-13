Property spotlight: Four-bed in Hockering with private fishing lakes in 10 acres of land

Park Farm has three private fishing lakes and is currently being used as a fishery business - Credit: abbotFox

This four-bed home in Hockering, which has 10 acres of land and three fishing lakes, is on the market for £1.35m.

The current owners of Park Farm have been using the land as a well-known fishery business with potential for expansion.

The four-bed house from the garden - Credit: abbotFox

The atrium on the ground floor, with a skylight - Credit: abbotFox

There is planning permission for accommodation to be built.

The ground floor contains a large entrance hall, home gym, a vaulted living room with an inglenook fireplace and access to a sun deck, an atrium, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room.

The kitchen - Credit: abbotFox

The sitting room, with a vaulted veiling and inglenook fireplace - Credit: abbotFox

There is also a pantry, a utility room and boot room, as well as a study and a store.

The basement is mainly a garage but also has two workshops and a wood store.

The breakfast room with French doors out to the garden - Credit: abbotFox

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: abbotFox

The first floor contains the family bathroom and four bedrooms, two of which have an ensuite and one has a walk-in wardrobe.

The bedrooms all have views out to the lakes.

One of the three private lakes on the land - Credit: abbotFox

Park Farm has 10 acres of land, including paddocks and a meadow - Credit: abbotFox

The home is set within 10.5 acres and has three well-stocked fishing lakes with 65 swims between them.

There are various outbuildings including a detached triple garage as well as well-maintained gardens, paddocks and a meadow.

PROPERTY FACTS

Park Farm, Hockering

Guide Price: £1,350,000

abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk