Property spotlight: Four-bed in Hockering with private fishing lakes in 10 acres of land
- Credit: abbotFox
This four-bed home in Hockering, which has 10 acres of land and three fishing lakes, is on the market for £1.35m.
The current owners of Park Farm have been using the land as a well-known fishery business with potential for expansion.
There is planning permission for accommodation to be built.
The ground floor contains a large entrance hall, home gym, a vaulted living room with an inglenook fireplace and access to a sun deck, an atrium, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room.
There is also a pantry, a utility room and boot room, as well as a study and a store.
The basement is mainly a garage but also has two workshops and a wood store.
The first floor contains the family bathroom and four bedrooms, two of which have an ensuite and one has a walk-in wardrobe.
The bedrooms all have views out to the lakes.
The home is set within 10.5 acres and has three well-stocked fishing lakes with 65 swims between them.
There are various outbuildings including a detached triple garage as well as well-maintained gardens, paddocks and a meadow.
PROPERTY FACTS
Park Farm, Hockering
Guide Price: £1,350,000
abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk