News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Stunning' period home which was once a village library is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:01 PM February 23, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM February 23, 2021
Photograph showing the exterior of a large white period building with steps leading up to a traditional arched door and a shingle driveway at the side

A plaque on the outside of the property highlights its history as a church reading room and hostel for young men, which was built in the 19th century - Credit: William H Brown

A former reading room which was also used as a youth hostel in the 1800s has come up for sale in Necton near Swaffham.

The Old Library on School Road is for sale for offers in excess of £500,000 and is described by selling agents William H Brown as a "stunning brick and flint period property", with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a surprisingly modern heating system.

Photograph showing the exterior of a large brick and flint period property with a pretty paved patio terrace and a small area of lawn

The Old Library, Necton, was built in the 19th century as a gift from the Mason family who lived at nearby Necton Hall - Credit: William H Brown

The property was built in 1861 as a gift from the Mason family, who lived at nearby Necton Hall.

It is believed to have been used as a reading room, library and young men's hostel, as well as for bible classes in the winter, and was built in an L-shape, with two storeys set behind fine mullioned windows. 

Photograph of a large reception room with a window seat and a large dining table in the centre, surrounded by bookshelves

The Old Library, Necton, features plenty of reception space and five good-sized bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

In 1950, just under a century after it was first built, it became a private house.

Although the property has been updated over the years, it still offers plenty of original features, including exposed timber beams, wooden flooring and an open fireplace.

Interior photograph of a large living room with grand piano and formal chairs situated around a fireplace

The property features plenty of reception space, including a large living room, dining room and sun room - Credit: William H Brown

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, sun room and sitting room, which has views over the church. The fitted kitchen features wall and floor-mounted units, as well as a Rangemaster gas oven and space and plumbing for a dishwasher.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to woman's body found in village
  2. 2 Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'
  3. 3 Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich
  1. 4 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  2. 5 Man's body found in water near Broads moorings
  3. 6 From holidays to weddings - what does 68-page Covid roadmap tell us?
  4. 7 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
  5. 8 Historic building for rent after beauty salon closes
  6. 9 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
  7. 10 Basements flooded and road shut after highest rainfall for 100 years

There is also a utility room and a shower room on the ground floor, plus a family bathroom upstairs which serves the home's five good-sized bedrooms.

Photograph of a large double bedroom with two sash-style windows and a double bed made with a duvet in a fleur-de-lis pattern

The property includes five good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

An air source heat pump was installed at the property in 2018, along with replacement radiators, and many of the windows are double-glazed.

Outside, the generous-sized gardens are completely private and mainly laid to lawn, with a summerhouse that has power and lighting and a patio accessed from the garden room. There is also a garage.

Brightly lit photograph of a brick and flint period building with two ornate chimney stacks and a healthy green lawn in front of it

This former library in Necton near Swaffham is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS
School Road, Necton
Offers in excess of £500,000
William H Brown, 01760 634022, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Exterior photograph of a paved driveway with a garage and summer house surrounded by trees on the boundary

The property also features a garage, ample off-road parking space and a summerhouse that has power and light - Credit: William H Brown


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Homes in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth earmarked for demolition

'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus