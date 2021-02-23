'Stunning' period home which was once a village library is for sale

Published: 2:01 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM February 23, 2021

A plaque on the outside of the property highlights its history as a church reading room and hostel for young men, which was built in the 19th century - Credit: William H Brown

A former reading room which was also used as a youth hostel in the 1800s has come up for sale in Necton near Swaffham.

The Old Library on School Road is for sale for offers in excess of £500,000 and is described by selling agents William H Brown as a "stunning brick and flint period property", with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a surprisingly modern heating system.

The Old Library, Necton, was built in the 19th century as a gift from the Mason family who lived at nearby Necton Hall - Credit: William H Brown

The property was built in 1861 as a gift from the Mason family, who lived at nearby Necton Hall.

It is believed to have been used as a reading room, library and young men's hostel, as well as for bible classes in the winter, and was built in an L-shape, with two storeys set behind fine mullioned windows.

The Old Library, Necton, features plenty of reception space and five good-sized bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

In 1950, just under a century after it was first built, it became a private house.

Although the property has been updated over the years, it still offers plenty of original features, including exposed timber beams, wooden flooring and an open fireplace.

The property features plenty of reception space, including a large living room, dining room and sun room - Credit: William H Brown

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, sun room and sitting room, which has views over the church. The fitted kitchen features wall and floor-mounted units, as well as a Rangemaster gas oven and space and plumbing for a dishwasher.

There is also a utility room and a shower room on the ground floor, plus a family bathroom upstairs which serves the home's five good-sized bedrooms.

The property includes five good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

An air source heat pump was installed at the property in 2018, along with replacement radiators, and many of the windows are double-glazed.

Outside, the generous-sized gardens are completely private and mainly laid to lawn, with a summerhouse that has power and lighting and a patio accessed from the garden room. There is also a garage.

This former library in Necton near Swaffham is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000 - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS

School Road, Necton

Offers in excess of £500,000

William H Brown, 01760 634022, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The property also features a garage, ample off-road parking space and a summerhouse that has power and light - Credit: William H Brown



