News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Family home with secluded 'paradise' gardens for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:00 AM July 16, 2021    Updated: 8:21 AM July 16, 2021
View peeking through a tropical inspired garden looking towards a big brick-built house

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped - Credit: Russen & Hill

A four-bedroom home set in a secluded location off a private road in Old Costessey near Norwich has come up for sale - and its gardens really are a bit of paradise.

The property is listed for sale with Russen & Hill for offers over £595,000 and sits in a plot of around a quarter of an acre. 



The large wraparound gardens have been beautifully landscaped, with various areas partitioned off and laid to gravel to keep it surprisingly low maintenance.

There are also numerous palms, paths and a colourful variety of plants and trees, all of which are enclosed by hedging for maximum privacy, as well as a garden shed and a greenhouse.

Large brick-built family home hidden behind lush green gardens and iron fencing off a private drive

This four-bed home off a private road in Old Costessey is for sale for offers over £595,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

Tropical-inspired private gardens with stone patio slabs across a gravel path

The gardens have been gravelled to keep them low maintenance - Credit: Russen & Hill

View through luscious green shrubs towards palm trees on a gravel walkway in a private garden

The gardens extend to around a quarter of an acre and have been beautifully landscaped - Credit: Russen & Hill

Patio path leading between two fully stocked flower beds beside a brick-built house

The gardens wrap around the rear and side with paved paths and shrubs - Credit: Russen & Hill

The house itself is light and spacious, offering around 1,948 sq ft of living space and contemporary interiors.

Included is a large open-plan kitchen/family room, which extends to 25 ft and has a modern kitchen, plus a separate lounge, conservatory and study. 

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including one with an en suite, and a family bathroom fitted with a bath and separate shower.

High-gloss modern kitchen with black quartz worktops over a breakfast bar

Inside the kitchen at this four-bed property for sale on Hinshalwood Way - Credit: Russen & Hill

Contemporary living room with flat screen TV, purple velvet sofa and foot stool with door open through to timber conservatory

Inside the living room, which leads through to a good-sized conservatory - Credit: Russen & Hill

Large timber-framed conservatory with sun chairs overlooking garden

Inside the conservatory - Credit: Russen & Hill

Large white double bedroom with double bed, door opening through to white bathroom, timber framed three panel window

Inside the master bedroom suite, which has access to a private shower room - Credit: Russen & Hill

Light and airy double bedroom with wrought-iron bed frame, two night stands, two lamps and grey carpeted floors

One of four double bedrooms at this property for sale on £27,400 on Hinshalwood Way, Old Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

As well as a study, the property can also help to make working from home even easier, as it comes with a detached office with a fully glazed window and fitted with power, lighting and internet.

To the front of the property there is a double garage, tarmac driveway and double electric gates for secure access.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hinshalwood Way, Old Costessey
Offers in excess of £595,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 950152, www.russenandhill.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Hot Properties
Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus