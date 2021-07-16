Family home with secluded 'paradise' gardens for sale
- Credit: Russen & Hill
A four-bedroom home set in a secluded location off a private road in Old Costessey near Norwich has come up for sale - and its gardens really are a bit of paradise.
The property is listed for sale with Russen & Hill for offers over £595,000 and sits in a plot of around a quarter of an acre.
The large wraparound gardens have been beautifully landscaped, with various areas partitioned off and laid to gravel to keep it surprisingly low maintenance.
There are also numerous palms, paths and a colourful variety of plants and trees, all of which are enclosed by hedging for maximum privacy, as well as a garden shed and a greenhouse.
The house itself is light and spacious, offering around 1,948 sq ft of living space and contemporary interiors.
Included is a large open-plan kitchen/family room, which extends to 25 ft and has a modern kitchen, plus a separate lounge, conservatory and study.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including one with an en suite, and a family bathroom fitted with a bath and separate shower.
As well as a study, the property can also help to make working from home even easier, as it comes with a detached office with a fully glazed window and fitted with power, lighting and internet.
To the front of the property there is a double garage, tarmac driveway and double electric gates for secure access.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hinshalwood Way, Old Costessey
Offers in excess of £595,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 950152, www.russenandhill.co.uk