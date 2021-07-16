Family home with secluded 'paradise' gardens for sale

Published: 8:00 AM July 16, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM July 16, 2021

A four-bedroom home set in a secluded location off a private road in Old Costessey near Norwich has come up for sale - and its gardens really are a bit of paradise.



The property is listed for sale with Russen & Hill for offers over £595,000 and sits in a plot of around a quarter of an acre.





The large wraparound gardens have been beautifully landscaped, with various areas partitioned off and laid to gravel to keep it surprisingly low maintenance.



There are also numerous palms, paths and a colourful variety of plants and trees, all of which are enclosed by hedging for maximum privacy, as well as a garden shed and a greenhouse.

This four-bed home off a private road in Old Costessey is for sale for offers over £595,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

The gardens have been gravelled to keep them low maintenance - Credit: Russen & Hill

The gardens extend to around a quarter of an acre and have been beautifully landscaped - Credit: Russen & Hill

The gardens wrap around the rear and side with paved paths and shrubs - Credit: Russen & Hill

The house itself is light and spacious, offering around 1,948 sq ft of living space and contemporary interiors.



Included is a large open-plan kitchen/family room, which extends to 25 ft and has a modern kitchen, plus a separate lounge, conservatory and study.



Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including one with an en suite, and a family bathroom fitted with a bath and separate shower.

Inside the kitchen at this four-bed property for sale on Hinshalwood Way - Credit: Russen & Hill

Inside the living room, which leads through to a good-sized conservatory - Credit: Russen & Hill

Inside the conservatory - Credit: Russen & Hill

Inside the master bedroom suite, which has access to a private shower room - Credit: Russen & Hill

One of four double bedrooms at this property for sale on £27,400 on Hinshalwood Way, Old Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

As well as a study, the property can also help to make working from home even easier, as it comes with a detached office with a fully glazed window and fitted with power, lighting and internet.



To the front of the property there is a double garage, tarmac driveway and double electric gates for secure access.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hinshalwood Way, Old Costessey

Offers in excess of £595,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 950152, www.russenandhill.co.uk