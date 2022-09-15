News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Manor house more than 300-years-old selling for £1.29m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:05 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 11:32 AM September 15, 2022
Normandy House, built in 1690, is on the market for £1.295m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A six-bed Stuart manor house with more than three acres of land is on the market for £1.295m.

Normandy House, in Hingham, is Grade II listed and is believed to have been built in 1690.

xxx_02_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The reception hall - Credit: Strutt & Parker

xxx_03_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The sitting room has a feature fireplace - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are some Georgian additions and lots of period features including fireplaces, high ceilings and sash windows.

The house, in Hardingham Street, opens to the reception hall with a feature fireplace. Then there is a dining room, a drawing room and an office.

There is also a kitchen with a utility room and a pantry.

xxx_04_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The dining room has doors to the garden - Credit: Strutt & Parker

xxx_05_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The kitchen is accessed through th pantry - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Upstairs there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Normandy House also has an annex with a reception room, a kitchen, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

xxx_06_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

One of the six bedrooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

xxx_07_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

One of the six bedrooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property has 3.2 acres with magnolia, fruit, coniferous and broadleaf trees.

There is also a rose garden and paddocks to accompany the stables.

xxx_08_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The living room in the annex - Credit: Strutt & Parker

xxx_09_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

Normandy House has 3.2 acres of land - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Normandy House is in Hingham, a Georgian market town six miles from Attleborough and Wymondham.

The property is 15 miles from Norwich.

xxx_10_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

There is a rose garden in the three acres of land - Credit: Strutt & Parker

xxx_11_normandyhouse_hingham_sep22

The house has a large drive allowing for off-road parking - Credit: Strutt & Parker

PROPERTY FACTS

Hardingham Street, Hingham

Guide price: £1,295,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 385034, www.struttandparker.com



