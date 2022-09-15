Manor house more than 300-years-old selling for £1.29m
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
A six-bed Stuart manor house with more than three acres of land is on the market for £1.295m.
Normandy House, in Hingham, is Grade II listed and is believed to have been built in 1690.
There are some Georgian additions and lots of period features including fireplaces, high ceilings and sash windows.
The house, in Hardingham Street, opens to the reception hall with a feature fireplace. Then there is a dining room, a drawing room and an office.
There is also a kitchen with a utility room and a pantry.
Upstairs there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Normandy House also has an annex with a reception room, a kitchen, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, one with an ensuite.
The property has 3.2 acres with magnolia, fruit, coniferous and broadleaf trees.
There is also a rose garden and paddocks to accompany the stables.
Normandy House is in Hingham, a Georgian market town six miles from Attleborough and Wymondham.
The property is 15 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hardingham Street, Hingham
Guide price: £1,295,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 385034, www.struttandparker.com