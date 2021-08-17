Norfolk barn goes up for sale with 'rare' permission to convert
An 18th century Norfolk barn with full planning permission to convert into a family home has come up for sale in Edingthorpe, near North Walsham.
Hill Farm Barn is for sale with Savills at a guide price of £375,000 and includes a six-bay cart shed, courtyard and spacious gardens and grounds - as well as full residential planning consent to create a new four-bed home with garage.
"The chance to develop these lovely old barns are becoming rarer, particularly in such a rural position with the views over open farmland," says Savills' property agent Ben Rivett.
The barn faces south to west and enjoys fine views over open farmland. It is part of a traditional small farm, with the farmhouse and stable conversion already sold away.
The current planning consent for Hill Farm Barn offers a mixture of open-plan living and more cosy spaces, with plenty of openings for natural light and the potential for a garden room. Its plans currently offer a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast area, a separate sitting room and four en suite bedrooms all on the ground floor.
There's further flexibility outside, too, as the existing cart shed, which extends to around 1,300 sq ft, currently has planning consent for an indoor swimming pool.
Extensive gardens wrap around the barn from the south to the north, with a private drive and plenty of space for off-road parking. A large expanse of land sits to the west, allowing green-fingered buyers to make their mark.
For more information, contact Savills.
