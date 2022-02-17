Period farmhouse set in almost five acres is up for sale for £1.45m

Highbury Farm offers a scarce opportunity to purchase an original period farmhouse, several barns with planning permission and around five acres of land - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A rare opportunity to buy a period farmhouse– with room to improve – in almost five acres of north Norfolk countryside has become available.

Highbury Farm, Banningham, is priced at £1.45m with Arnolds Keys and offers great development potential, as it also comes with an extensive range of traditional farm buildings and planning consent to create three new residential dwellings.

Tom Corfield, partner at Arnolds Keys, says opportunities like this are becoming more and more scarce. "Here we have a large period farmhouse for renovation, offering huge scope to alter the internal layout to maximise the space available and create a fantastic family home," he says.

"The extensive range of traditional barns – 11,300 sq ft – have consent for conversion to form three additional residential dwellings with the potential to either add a fourth or create an annexe and home office in association with the house, subject to planning permission.

"With the site extending to nearly five acres, Highbury Farm offers much scope in a popular north Norfolk village location close to Aylsham.”

The property is believed to be one of the original farmsteads in the village and dates from the 16th century, although it has later Victorian-era additions.

Currently, the farmhouse offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and large kitchen/breakfast room fitted with an impressive Victorian range. There are also servants' quarters, a pantry, dairy and cloakroom on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four bedrooms and a bathroom and there are three large rooms in the attic above.

Surrounding the farmhouse in its almost five-acre grounds are a variety of sought-after features, including a secluded walled garden, plenty of off-road parking, outbuildings and an ornamental pond.

At the rear of the farmhouse there is a large range of barns, including a timber-framed cart shed with a former granary above. These are believed to have been built at the same time as the original farmhouse, and are shown on maps as early 1707.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the majority of the barns into three residential properties with plenty of potential to retain their original character.

To the north of the barns there is an area of grazing paddocks, divided by various timber post and rail fences and which extend to around 2.87 acres.

The property is to be sold by private treaty as one lot although, once developed, there is the potential to divide up the land to allow for the barns as additional dwellings to command larger plots.

PROPERTY FACTS

Colby Road, Banningham

Guide price: £1,450,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 250808, www.arnoldskeys.com

