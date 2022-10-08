Property entrepreneur launches one-stop shop for sales and holiday lettings

Hetti Simpson, founder of Big Skies Estates, has launched a new arm to the business - Big Skies Holiday Cottages - and Liz's Lodge in Weybourne, pictured, is one of the homes on the books - Credit: Big Skies Holiday Cottages

A one-stop-shop for north Norfolk homeowners has been launched, after an existing agency has extended its services to cover holiday lettings in the area’s red-hot market.



Property entrepreneur Hetti Simpson has just launched Big Skies Holiday Cottages, the latest offering from Holt-based Big Skies Estates.



Hetti hopes that the addition of a holiday lettings agency arm to the existing Big Skies Estates agency will create a ‘seamless’ service for anyone looking to buy, sell or holiday let in the north Norfolk area.

Property entrepreneur Hetti Simpson, founder of Big Skies Estates and now Big Skies Holiday Cottages - Credit: Big Skies Holiday Cottages

Hetti says: "The move just makes sense, to both our existing buyers and sellers at Big Skies Estates, as well as hopefully attracting new business from holiday let owners looking for a personal service. It’s very much a customer first, make-life-less-complicated approach."



This is not the first time that Hetti has launched a new property business.



In April 2019, she launched Big Skies Estates, ‘a new kind of estate agency’ specialising in the sale of second homes and properties that generate income as holiday cottages.

Lifeboat Cottage, Brancaster, is one of six properties on the books as Big Skies Holiday Cottages launches - Credit: Big Skies Holiday Cottages

Big Skies Estates, which has won several awards including ‘Gold’ in the British Property Awards 2021 and 2022 and ‘Winner’ in the Best Estate Agency Guide 2022, focusses on the whole coastal area – from Sandringham in the west, to Sea Palling in the east and up to 10 miles inland.

In 2009, Hetti launched Norfolk Hideaways with just six cottages in its portfolio. In 2016, she sold the award-winning business with more than 300 properties in its north Norfolk portfolio.

Knyvetts Cottage in North Creake - Credit: Big Skies Holiday Cottages

So, does Hetti envisage the same kind of business growth for Big Skies Holiday Cottages?



“Absolutely not!” she says. “The holiday lettings market has matured and, following years of stellar growth, reached peak capacity during the summers of 2020 and 2021 when many holiday makers didn’t have the option of holidays abroad.



“Now, post-Covid, I believe both owners and guests are looking for a holiday lettings agency with a much smaller portfolio, where each property receives individual attention when it comes to servicing and marketing rather than getting lost in a sea of comparable properties in similar locations.



“The modus operandi for our five-strong Big Skies Holiday Cottages team will be a more bespoke approach. We don’t want to be the biggest, we want to be the best.

Liz's Lodge in Weybourne - Credit: Big Skies Holiday Cottages

“I’m delighted to make a return to my ‘first home’ – the holiday lettings agency market here in north Norfolk which I, and my Big Skies team, know inside out,” says Hetti. “Together, I hope that the Big Skies family of businesses will help make buying, selling or letting a property as enjoyable as it can be.”



Big Skies Holiday Cottages is launching with six properties in its portfolio – the same number Hetti launched Norfolk Hideaways with in 2009.



For more information, visit bigskiesholidaycottages.co.uk.

