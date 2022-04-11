Couple find 'forever home' in Norfolk after 18 years in the USA

As part of our new series, we're asking YOU to share your experiences of moving to Norfolk and buying your first home.



This week Andrea Taylor shares her story.

Andrea Taylor and her husband who moved to Norfolk after 18 years in California - Credit: Andrea Taylor

When did you buy your first home?

After 18 years of living in California we decided to move back to the UK. We are originally from Hertfordshire, but decided on Norfolk as we were used to rural living.

We knew that Norfolk was a beautiful county with lots of countryside and probably more affordable than trying to return to Hertfordshire. We actually had considered moving to Norfolk before we moved to California in 2003.

Where was it?

Mattishall, a village just outside Dereham.

What was it?

A two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow.

How much did you pay for it?

£220,000.

How did you save for it?

While living in CA my parents contacted me to say that two letters had arrived for me at their address. It turned out that I had two pension pots that I had taken out in the early 80’s and had forgotten I even had. It was the majority of the funds from these pension pots that allowed us to have a deposit for the bungalow in Mattishall.

How did you decide on the location?

When we returned to the UK in February 2021, we initially rented a fully-furnished flint cottage in Stiffkey for two months, as we returned during lockdown, then we rented in Taverham for six months while we searched for our permanent home.

Andrea says they were used to rural living because they had lived in Borrego Springs, southern California, which is surrounded by a state park - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We viewed probably 20 houses and offered on six, either in Dereham or Taverham between May-July and got out bid on all of them by up to £20,000 over the asking price.



We decided to take a break from house hunting as it was so stressful. The next week the bungalow popped up on Zoopla, I got a viewing that day and the moment we walked in we knew we wanted it to be our home.

We immediately put in an offer, which was accepted. It was like all the housing stars had lined up for us eventually.

What was on your wishlist?

My wishlist was a village location and Paul’s wishlist was a garage and walking distance to the pub. We got all three.

How did you feel on move-in day?

Elated, happy, and excited. It is hopefully our forever home which is a nice feeling.

Did you do any work to it?

It already had a nice kitchen and updated bathroom and does not really need any major work doing to it. We have done some decorating and planting in the garden. Our master bedroom has some fitted wardrobes that belong to the 80’s but as I love the 80’s we are living with them at the moment.

After moving to Norfolk during lockdown, the couple rented a flint cottage in Stiffkey then a home in Taverham while they searched for the bungalow in Mattishall which would become their 'forever home' - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What did you learn about homeownership after moving in?

We have been homeowners previously in the UK and out in the USA, but obviously had been out of the country for 18 years. The most shocking thing to us is how long the process can take in England and that, until contracts are exchanged, anything can happen and nothing is guaranteed. In California the whole process takes on average 30 days, which is a much better system.

What advice would you have for other first-time buyers?

Get a good mortgage broker who knows what they are doing. Get a mortgage in principal so you know how much you can spend. Be prepared to dedicate lots of time to viewing properties and, with the current market, do it fast, as they are selling within days. Make a wishlist but be prepared to be flexible.



