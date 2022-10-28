Applications for Help to Buy loan scheme end next week

Help to Buy has been helping buyers - and particularly first-time buyers - get on to the property ladder for almost ten years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Applications for the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme end on Monday, October 31, drawing the government-backed scheme, which has helped over 350,000 first-time buyers get on to the property ladder, to a close.



This means that prospective buyers need to get their applications in by 6pm on Monday and have a guarantee that their home will be finished and ready to live in by the end of the year. Legal completions must take place no later than March 31, 2023.



Help to Buy has been running for almost 10 years, supporting people to purchase newly-built homes. In April 2021, it was restricted to first-time buyers and regional price caps were put in place.

Help to Buy: Equity Loan enabled buyers to purchase a property with just a 5pc deposit and there are concerns that, without it, first-time buyers will find it much more challenging to own a home.



Tom Amis, who leads the new homes team for Savills in Norfolk, said: “By cutting the size of the deposit needed to just 5pc, Help to Buy reduced one of the biggest obstacles to home ownership.



“Since it launched in 2013, our researchers estimate that it has supported in excess of 30pc of all new home sales nationwide – around 72,000 sales a year for the last three years. That’s a large gap to fill.”

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co, agrees. “The end of the Help to Buy scheme will have an impact on first-time buyers’ ability to purchase new properties with only a small deposit.



“This will undoubtedly have a further impact on affordability for first-time buyers who are already under immense pressure due to increasing living costs, interest rates and high rents.”



The government says it has no intention to extend or replace Help to Buy, although it has announced a new affordable home ownership scheme, First Homes, which it says will offer new homes at a discount of at least 30pc compared with the market price.



However, exactly how many homes will be available and where they will be remains under question.

Mr Amis suggests that the reach of First Homes is unlikely to match that of Help to Buy, which was widely adopted by developers across the region.



“The government’s First Homes scheme has been introduced to try and help plug some of the deficit. This will offer first-time buyers in England the chance of home ownership with discounts of 30-50pc of market value – but the scale and impact is likely to be very different from what we’re used to and it will be interesting to see just how popular it proves.”

Other schemes, such as shared ownership, may also be available, and Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady, says there is also the option of using an affordable housing scheme, where a purchaser only pays 80pc of the market rate.

"First time buyers also have no stamp duty to pay still, up to a purchase amount of £425,000, which saves them £11,250," he says. "After some rise in mortgage rates, lenders are now reducing their rates for their fixed terms, showing that the mortgage markets are calming down, providing some positivity to the housing market."

But ultimately, Mr Amis believes that policymakers, housebuilders and associated stakeholders will have to continue to work together and find innovative ways to support the new homes market – adapting to market conditions and ensuring they meet buyers’ needs.

“Some developers may move towards building smaller homes which would be more affordable for first-time buyers, or they could look at ways to make properties more energy-efficient which would hopefully help reduce day-to-day running costs.”

