Retirement complex welcomes pets as part of all-inclusive rental package 

Promotion

Published: 10:30 AM February 12, 2021

Nobody knows unconditional love quite like pet-owners, and for many people over the past year, four-legged friends have helped to keep spirits high – particularly if you live alone and have been missing the usual companionship of friends and family.

But lots of people also know that owning a pet and having a suitable place to live can be a challenge. In recent data revealed by Zoopla, only 7pc of landlords advertised homes suitable for pets, despite it being the fifth most popular search term for would-be tenants. And the search for a rental property, let alone a pet-friendly one, can be even more difficult if you’re over-55.

Luckily, the team at White & Sterling, which runs the Heath House retirement complex in Norwich city centre, knows just how important pets can be to mental and emotional wellbeing. That’s why the team welcomes tenants with pets and allows them to move in with you at no extra cost - and if you move in before February 28, you will even get your first month’s rent paid for you.

The rental cost at Heath House covers your very own private apartment, plus a whole host of extras - Credit: White & Sterling

From just £404 a week, the newly launched rental scheme at Heath House, which consists of 17 bespoke, self-contained, one-bedroom apartments, covers your very own private apartment, as well as weekly housekeeping, laundry, property, garden upkeep and all your utility bills. It even includes your council tax, TV license, internet access and the onsite concierge, plus 24-hour monitoring and the option to upgrade and receive round-the-clock care.

All care providers at Heath House have now been vaccinated and, since opening last year, there have been no Covid-19 cases recorded at the complex.

As part of the facilities on offer, Heath House has an onsite gym, salon, craft room and cinema room to enjoy and socialise in. Being situated in the popular NR1 postcode, just a stone’s throw from the centre of the city, means that, once Covid restrictions allow, residents are also well placed to enjoy all that Norwich has to offer, with good bus and rail links, picturesque river walks and plenty of shops close by.

Each apartment at Heath House is fitted with a wet room - Credit: White & Sterling

The apartments at Heath House are available either furnished or unfurnished, with no changes to cost. That means that if you wish to bring your furniture with you, you can – and the helpful concierge team, onsite Monday-Friday, 9am-5.30pm, can even assist you with your move.

In fact, the concierge team are also on hand to order your weekly food shop, as well as stack it for you in your kitchen, order your taxis and takeaways and assist with day-to-day chores. The team will also arrange daily activities and even book you in for a haircut and pampering.

Inside, the rental properties sympathetically combine the comforts of modern day living with much-needed privacy and space. Each apartment is fitted with a bedroom, kitchen, wet room and spacious living room, and all are finished to an excellent standard.

Heath House is just a stone’s throw from the centre of Norwich - Credit: White & Sterling

A number of thoughtful features have also been included to help make independent living more comfortable, with security and peace of mind at their heart. These include waist-high sockets, CCTV in communal areas and an audio-visual intercom system, which also calls the concierge team if you need assistance, as well as the option to add grab bars if needed.

For additional peace of mind, the apartments at Heath House come with 24-hour monitoring, which offers reassurance that help will always be on hand if you ever need emergency assistance. At no additional cost, residents are given a wrist band fitted with alert buttons and a fall sensor, which connects to smart phones via a secure, personalised app and allows you to select the people you’d like to connect with.

A smart clip is also offered to those who don’t have a smart phone, ensuring that you and your loved ones can feel safe and secure whatever your circumstances.

And for those who do need a bit of extra assistance, there’s also the option to receive round-the-clock care. A personal care plan can be set up, paid separately to your weekly rent, enabling you to have access to 24-hour care from members of the dedicated Kare Plus team.

Heath House also offers a family guest suite available at an extra nightly charge - Credit: White & Sterling

There is also a family guest suite available at an extra nightly charge, which can be arranged quickly and easily by speaking to a member of the onsite concierge team.

The rental fees are fixed for the duration of your tenancy which means you can live at Heath House for as little as £404 per week – or £1,750 per month – safe and secure in the knowledge that there will be no hidden costs.

Call 01603 552046 or visit www.whiteandsterling.co.uk for more information.