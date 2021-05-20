News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two in one: Listed homes in historic stable block for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM May 20, 2021   
Large period home with climbing ivy, white framed windows and gardens with shrubs out front

The Coach House and Hayloft, two interlinking homes in the former stables of Mangreen Hall, Swardeston, will go under the hammer next month as part of an online property auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two interlinking homes created out of the stable block of a historic hall near Norwich will go under the hammer at an online property auction next month.

The Grade II listed properties are located in the former stables of Mangreen Hall, Swardeston, which was constructed in around 1700.

The hall itself is thought to have been built on a medieval moated site, though the only surviving part of the moat was converted into a swimming pool. The stable block dates back to the 17th century, with late 20th century additions.

Period house with curved gable, creeping vines and white framed window with conservatory at back

The properties offer a wealth of development opportunities and are to go under the hammer as one lot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Rear view of a converted stable block with conservatory and lawned garden with shrubs

The lot consists of two interlinking properties which are currently laid out as a three-bedroom maisonette and a four-bedroom ground-floor apartment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Rear side view of brick-built home with blue door leading to workshop and lawned garden and patio

There is a mature garden to the front and rear, as well as a workshop space and separate driveway for both properties - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Living room with large vaulted ceiling, timber beams, feature fireplace and built-in alcove shelving

The property is in need of modernisation, but offers good-sized living accommodation and could be converted into one large, seven-bedroom house - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The two properties are listed for sale as one lot at a guide price of £450,000, and Auction House East Anglia, conducting the sale, say that the properties offer a "rare opportunity", having not been sold in over 50 years.

The auctioneers also say that the existing homes could be converted into one large house, completely separated as two self-contained dwellings or even offer scope as potential holiday lets.

Hayloft, the three-bedroom maisonette, is in need of modernisation but currently offers an entrance hall, utility area and cloakroom on the ground floor, with three reception rooms and a kitchen on the first floor, plus a further bathroom, cloakroom and useful attic space.

Open-plan kitchen/diner with base and wall units, cooker with hob, sink, wooden floors

The kitchen/diner at The Coach House, which is available for sale as one lot with Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Reception room with yellow fabric sofa, two historic painted portraits either side and patio doors leading outside

The Hayloft and Coach House, Swardeston, will go under the hammer by online property auction on Wednesday, June 16 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

White dining room with large window, dining table, carpet and serving hatch

The dining room at this seven-bedroom property for sale in Swardeston near Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

View through a glass-paned conservatory looking out into a garden with a hedge on the boundary

Inside the conservatory at The Hayloft, which is available for sale by online property auction next month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation at The Coach House is all on one floor, with an entrance hall, utility space and kitchen/diner, plus four bedrooms and a living room and conservatory.

Outside, each property enjoys a separate driveway and there is also a garage, workshop and mature gardens to the front, side and rear.

The online auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 16. Contact Auction House East Anglia for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Mangreen, Swardeston
Guide price: £450,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia


