Two in one: Listed homes in historic stable block for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
Two interlinking homes created out of the stable block of a historic hall near Norwich will go under the hammer at an online property auction next month.
The Grade II listed properties are located in the former stables of Mangreen Hall, Swardeston, which was constructed in around 1700.
The hall itself is thought to have been built on a medieval moated site, though the only surviving part of the moat was converted into a swimming pool. The stable block dates back to the 17th century, with late 20th century additions.
The two properties are listed for sale as one lot at a guide price of £450,000, and Auction House East Anglia, conducting the sale, say that the properties offer a "rare opportunity", having not been sold in over 50 years.
The auctioneers also say that the existing homes could be converted into one large house, completely separated as two self-contained dwellings or even offer scope as potential holiday lets.
Hayloft, the three-bedroom maisonette, is in need of modernisation but currently offers an entrance hall, utility area and cloakroom on the ground floor, with three reception rooms and a kitchen on the first floor, plus a further bathroom, cloakroom and useful attic space.
Accommodation at The Coach House is all on one floor, with an entrance hall, utility space and kitchen/diner, plus four bedrooms and a living room and conservatory.
Outside, each property enjoys a separate driveway and there is also a garage, workshop and mature gardens to the front, side and rear.
The online auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, June 16. Contact Auction House East Anglia for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mangreen, Swardeston
Guide price: £450,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia