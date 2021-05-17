Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
- Credit: Brown & Co
This attractive detached farmhouse in Banham might be enough to convince you to dip your toes into property auctions, as it comes complete with an indoor swimming pool.
Haugh Farmhouse, which will feature in Brown & Co’s next online auction on June 23 with a guide price of £675,000-£725,000, has been renovated and improved to a very high standard over the last few years and the accommodation is well arranged over three floors.
The ground floor rooms have been opened up and boast two large reception rooms, one incorporating a kitchen, together with a snug and study along with ancillary rooms. On the first and second floors you will find eight bedrooms.
The property also benefits from an indoor swimming pool.
Outside, Haugh Farmhouse is approached from the road via a shared drive leading round to the rear of the property where there is hard standing for a number of vehicles.
There are grounds to the front and rear of the property, being mainly laid to lawn with flower borders, but the majority of the garden is at the front with a terrace adjoining the sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room area with access to the swimming pool.
Haugh Farmhouse would make a super family home but also has potential for a number of purposes. It has in the past been used in connection with a holiday letting business, generating a good income.
The house will be sold with vacant possession on completion.
For more information contact Peter Hornor on 01603 629871 or visit www.brown-co.com
PROPERTY FACTS
Haugh Road, Banham
Guide price: £675,000-£725,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
