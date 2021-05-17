News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Stainthorpe

Published: 12:52 PM May 17, 2021   
Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Haugh Farmhouse, Banham, will go under the hammer at Brown & Co's online property auction next month - Credit: Brown & Co

This attractive detached farmhouse in Banham might be enough to convince you to dip your toes into property auctions, as it comes complete with an indoor swimming pool.

Haugh Farmhouse, which will feature in Brown & Co’s next online auction on June 23 with a guide price of £675,000-£725,000, has been renovated and improved to a very high standard over the last few years and the accommodation is well arranged over three floors. 

Large four-poster bed with wooden canopy in a large neutral coloured double bedroom with ceiling light

Inside, there are eight bedrooms arranged on the first and second floors - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground floor rooms have been opened up and boast two large reception rooms, one incorporating a kitchen, together with a snug and study along with ancillary rooms. On the first and second floors you will find eight bedrooms. 

The property also benefits from an indoor swimming pool. 

Outside, Haugh Farmhouse is approached from the road via a shared drive leading round to the rear of the property where there is hard standing for a number of vehicles. 

Bright blue indoor swimming pool with tropical looking plants and furniture around the edge

An indoor swimming pool adjoins the property, with a terrace outside - Credit: Brown & Co

There are grounds to the front and rear of the property, being mainly laid to lawn with flower borders, but the majority of the garden is at the front with a terrace adjoining the sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room area with access to the swimming pool. 

Haugh Farmhouse would make a super family home but also has potential for a number of purposes. It has in the past been used in connection with a holiday letting business, generating a good income. 

Exterior of large farmhouse set behind gravel driveway with grassy lawns bordered by hedges and flagpole

Haugh Farmhouse, Banham, is listed at a guide price of £675,000-£725,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The house will be sold with vacant possession on completion. 

For more information contact Peter Hornor on 01603 629871 or visit www.brown-co.com

PROPERTY FACTS
Haugh Road, Banham
Guide price: £675,000-£725,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

