Converted post office with bank vault spa to feature on Channel 4 show

Claire Myers-Lamptey, owner of the Old Post Office, with Channel 4 presenter George Clarke - Credit: Claire Myers-Lamptey

A luxury guest house with a spa built within a former bank vault will feature on a Channel 4 programme this week.

The Old Post Office in Harleston will make its debut on George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations at 9pm on Wednesday.

In episode four of the second series, Mr Clarke makes a trip to the Georgian building in south Norfolk which has been carefully restored to its former glory by owner Claire Myers-Lamptey.

The Old Post Office in Harleston is now luxury accommodation and a hammam spa after being renovated by owner Claire Myers-Lamptey - Credit: Claire Myers-Lamptey

The building was built in 1790 as Gurney's Bank and it became the post office when Gurney's Bank merged to form Barclays Bank in 1896.

The post office then closed in the late 1960s.

When Ms Myers-Lamptey bought the building in December 2018, it had sat empty and derelict for almost 10 years.

The Old Post Office in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

But in June last year, after three years of renovation and restoration works, she welcomed her first guests.

And despite it being her first renovation project, Ms Myers-Lamptey's "innovative" ideas and eye for interior design caught the attention of the show.

The king-size bunk beds - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

She said: "I'm very proud because it was my first project. I planned, designed and project managed it myself.

"In the programme they follow another couple who are converting a post office and they feature mine as an example of what you can do.

"George was very complimentary, which was so encouraging.

The Old Post Office in Harleston offers luxury accommodation and a hammam spa - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

"What George appreciated was that I hadn't stripped it all out, I maintained a lot of the old features and I worked with the building. He also thought it was an innovative idea to turn the safe into a hammam spa."

The building has eight individually designed bedrooms including a guest floor which is popular with hen parties.

The hammam spa, which originates from the Middle East, was created out of the former bank vault, still with the original exposed brickwork with reinforced iron.

The stunning bank vault hammam spa - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Ms Myers-Lamptey added: "The people of Harleston have also been brilliant. The property was close to people’s hearts

"Many can remember coming here as a child.

"Understandably, they were concerned when this property was taken over by an outsider, they didn’t know what would happen.

"But many have been blown away with how it has turned out."