Former vicarage set in one acre is up for sale - and it needs some TLC

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:30 PM May 19, 2022
Hampson House, a six bed Edwardian former vicarage, which is for sale for £900,000 in Costessey near Norwich

Hampson House, Costessey, is up for sale at a guide price of £900,000 - Credit: Savills

A former vicarage dating back to the early Edwardian period has come up for sale in Costessey, near Norwich, at a guide price of £900,000.

Savills' property agent, Ben Rivett, says Hampson House could, with some TLC, become "one of the very best houses in the area."

Although the house has been well-maintained over the years, it could do with some updating but offers huge potential as a substantial family home. It has six bedrooms and three reception rooms and sits on the crest of a hill overlooking the Wensum Valley.

Inside one of the bedrooms at Hampson House, Costessey, which is on the market for £900k

The rooms are spacious and packed with period features - Credit: Savills

Large reception room with huge sash windows in Hampson House, Costessey, which is on the market for £900,000

Selling agent Ben Rivett says the property has the potential to be one of the best homes in the area - Credit: Savills

Huge Edwardian-era entrance hall in Hampson House, Costessey, which is for sale for £900,000

The central staircase is one of the property's original - and impressive - features - Credit: Savills

Inside, accommodation extends to over 2,800 sq ft and offers a pleasingly conventional layout, with an entrance and staircase hall running the length of the house, linking all the main rooms.

The drawing rooms and sitting rooms are south-facing and there is also a separate dining room. All of the main reception rooms have original fireplaces and there is an abundance of other period features too, including the impressive staircase plus several picture rails and window seats.

The kitchen is functional and east-facing and has access to a useful utility room and pantry.

The split-level first floor hosts five bedrooms, most of which have useful cupboards and all of which enjoy the same light and space as the ground floor rooms. There is also a shower room and a family bathroom, with two further bedrooms and extensive loft space on the second floor.

Outside there is a turning and parking area in the front of the house, as well as the side, and the grounds extend to just under an acre.

The rear of Hampson House, a six-bed former vicarage up for sale in Costessey

Hampson House is set in almost an acre of grounds - Credit: Savills

Hampson House, an early Edwardian former vicarage for sale in Costessey for £900,000

The grounds around Hampson House are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Savills

Elevated view over the Waveney Valley from Hampson House, Costessey, which is for sale for £900,000

The property enjoys lovely views over the Waveney Valley - Credit: Savills

Mature boundaries offer a good deal of privacy and there are expanses of lawn to the east and south-west, which are also partly terraced. There is also an orchard and some fine specimen trees, including oak and beech.

To the north of the property there is a two-storey garage, also of Edwardian construction, with a staircase up to a hayloft. This offers huge potential, subject to planning, and could suit a variety of uses.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Folgate Lane, Costessey
Guide price: £900,000
Savills, 01603 229229
www.savills.com

