Former vicarage set in one acre is up for sale - and it needs some TLC
- Credit: Savills
A former vicarage dating back to the early Edwardian period has come up for sale in Costessey, near Norwich, at a guide price of £900,000.
Savills' property agent, Ben Rivett, says Hampson House could, with some TLC, become "one of the very best houses in the area."
Although the house has been well-maintained over the years, it could do with some updating but offers huge potential as a substantial family home. It has six bedrooms and three reception rooms and sits on the crest of a hill overlooking the Wensum Valley.
Inside, accommodation extends to over 2,800 sq ft and offers a pleasingly conventional layout, with an entrance and staircase hall running the length of the house, linking all the main rooms.
The drawing rooms and sitting rooms are south-facing and there is also a separate dining room. All of the main reception rooms have original fireplaces and there is an abundance of other period features too, including the impressive staircase plus several picture rails and window seats.
The kitchen is functional and east-facing and has access to a useful utility room and pantry.
The split-level first floor hosts five bedrooms, most of which have useful cupboards and all of which enjoy the same light and space as the ground floor rooms. There is also a shower room and a family bathroom, with two further bedrooms and extensive loft space on the second floor.
Outside there is a turning and parking area in the front of the house, as well as the side, and the grounds extend to just under an acre.
Mature boundaries offer a good deal of privacy and there are expanses of lawn to the east and south-west, which are also partly terraced. There is also an orchard and some fine specimen trees, including oak and beech.
To the north of the property there is a two-storey garage, also of Edwardian construction, with a staircase up to a hayloft. This offers huge potential, subject to planning, and could suit a variety of uses.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Folgate Lane, Costessey
Guide price: £900,000
Savills, 01603 229229
www.savills.com
