Part of former Norfolk pub with its original bar is available to rent

Published: 4:45 PM March 18, 2021

This former pub in Haddiscoe has been transformed into Grade II listed cottages - Credit: Minors & Brady

Part of a former public house transformed into a three-bedroom home is available to rent in Haddiscoe - and those missing their weekly jaunt to the pub are sure to love it, as it even features its original bar.

The open-plan living area at the property, which features the original bar from when it was a pub - Credit: Minors & Brady

The Grade II listed, mid-terrace property is available to rent on a long-term let with Minors & Brady for £1,200 per month.

The building itself dates back to the 1700s and was known as the Crown Inn, which closed in 2017. Since, it has been repurposed as residential properties and sympathetically restored.

As a mid-terrace, the property combines modern yet neutral interiors with stylish original features, including exposed beams and a feature brick hearth.

Inside the kitchen at this three-bedroom terrace property in a former Haddiscoe pub - Credit: Minors & Brady

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a dining room with bay window and an open-plan living and kitchen area on the ground floor.

There are two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and a bedroom with en suite shower room on the second, which acts as its own private suite at the top of the house.

The property has been sympathetically restored and fitted with modern fixtures and fittings - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the property has an enclosed lawned garden.

Contact Minors & Brady for further details on 01603 783088.

The property comes with an enclosed lawned garden - Credit: Minors & Brady



