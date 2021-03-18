News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Part of former Norfolk pub with its original bar is available to rent

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM March 18, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a large brick-built pub

This former pub in Haddiscoe has been transformed into Grade II listed cottages - Credit: Minors & Brady

Part of a former public house transformed into a three-bedroom home is available to rent in Haddiscoe - and those missing their weekly jaunt to the pub are sure to love it, as it even features its original bar.

Photograph showing a large carpeted reception space with huge brick-built hearth and timber beams on the ceiling

The open-plan living area at the property, which features the original bar from when it was a pub - Credit: Minors & Brady

The Grade II listed, mid-terrace property is available to rent on a long-term let with Minors & Brady for £1,200 per month.

The building itself dates back to the 1700s and was known as the Crown Inn, which closed in 2017. Since, it has been repurposed as residential properties and sympathetically restored.

As a mid-terrace, the property combines modern yet neutral interiors with stylish original features, including exposed beams and a feature brick hearth.

Photograph showing a new Shaker-style kitchen with pale blue cabinets and dark grey timber beams in the ceiling

Inside the kitchen at this three-bedroom terrace property in a former Haddiscoe pub - Credit: Minors & Brady

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a dining room with bay window and an open-plan living and kitchen area on the ground floor.

You may also want to watch:

There are two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and a bedroom with en suite shower room on the second, which acts as its own private suite at the top of the house.

Photograph of a grey coloured contemporary bathroom with large shower cubicle and skylight set into the ceiling

The property has been sympathetically restored and fitted with modern fixtures and fittings - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, the property has an enclosed lawned garden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  3. 3 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
  1. 4 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
  2. 5 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
  3. 6 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
  4. 7 Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes
  5. 8 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
  6. 9 'Haunted' victim speaks out as Rolex robbers get 37 years
  7. 10 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

Contact Minors & Brady for further details on 01603 783088.

Photograph showing a grass lawn surrounded by newly painted timber fencing

The property comes with an enclosed lawned garden - Credit: Minors & Brady


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus