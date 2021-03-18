Part of former Norfolk pub with its original bar is available to rent
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Part of a former public house transformed into a three-bedroom home is available to rent in Haddiscoe - and those missing their weekly jaunt to the pub are sure to love it, as it even features its original bar.
The Grade II listed, mid-terrace property is available to rent on a long-term let with Minors & Brady for £1,200 per month.
The building itself dates back to the 1700s and was known as the Crown Inn, which closed in 2017. Since, it has been repurposed as residential properties and sympathetically restored.
As a mid-terrace, the property combines modern yet neutral interiors with stylish original features, including exposed beams and a feature brick hearth.
Accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a dining room with bay window and an open-plan living and kitchen area on the ground floor.
There are two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, and a bedroom with en suite shower room on the second, which acts as its own private suite at the top of the house.
Outside, the property has an enclosed lawned garden.
Contact Minors & Brady for further details on 01603 783088.