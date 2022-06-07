News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Period barn conversion with countryside views up for sale for £945k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:17 AM June 7, 2022
Brick and timber barn conversion for sale for £945k in Woodrising near Hingham in Norfolk

Granary Barn in Woodrising near Hingham is on the market at a guide price of £945,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

An impressive five-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Woodrising, near Hingham, at a guide price of £945,000.

Granary Barn is positioned in beautiful open farmland and offers a wealth of distinctive character features, as well as over 3,800 sq ft of living space and countryside views.

Strutt & Parker, selling the property, say it is presented in "excellent condition" and includes period features such as old wide floorboards, exposed brickwork and pamment flooring.

Large living room with timber beams in Granary Barn, near Hingham, which is for sale for £945k

One of the reception rooms, featuring wide wooden floorboards and timber beam detailing - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Shaker-style kitchen with timber beams in a 5-bed barn conversion for sale in Woodrising near Hingham

The Shaker-style kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Area at the top of the landing at Granary Barn, near Hingham, which is for sale at a guide price of £945k

The property offers beautiful character features, including lots of timber beam detailing and wide wooden floors - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground-floor sitting room has windows to two sides as well as an impressive inglenook fireplace with a woodburner and double doors leading out and into the walled garden.

Other highlights include the barn's south-facing morning room, which looks out over the neighbouring countryside, and a beautifully-appointed kitchen fitted with Shaker-style units, a breakfast bar and underfloor heating beneath its limestone floor.

There is also a useful utility room and an impressive garden room, which has French doors in the centre and leads out to a sheltered garden at the rear.

Large double bedroom with wooden floors, beams and an en suite in a 5-bed barn conversion for sale near Hingham

The rooms, including the bedrooms, are spacious - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Double bedroom with timber beams and farmland views at Granary Barn, Norfolk, for sale for £945k

Inside one of the bedrooms, which overlooks the open farmland beyond - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground-floor also offers annexe potential, with a further sitting room leading out to the garden and a large double bedroom with a wet room-style en suite.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor, complete with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, as well as two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a good-sized family bathroom.

View over farmland from the front of Granary Barn, a 5-bed home for sale in Woodrising near Hingham

The property enjoys lovely views over open farmland - Credit: Strutt & Parker

At the top of the stairs there is also a good-sized landing area, which could be used as a study, additional sitting area or potentially even converted into a further small bedroom or nursery.

Outside the property, which shares a driveway, there is a gravelled parking area and a double garage. There is a lawned area with mature shrub and plant borders to the front and a walled garden towards the rear which has a central lawn and several borders.

Large lawned garden at the rear of Granary Barn, a 5-bed barn conversion for sale near Hingham, Norfolk

The walled garden features a large lawn in the centre - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Pretty patio terrace outside Granary Barn, a 5-bed barn conversion for sale in Woodrising near Hingham

The garden also includes a pretty patio suitable for al fresco dining - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Pretty lawned garden at the rear of a 5-bed barn conversion for sale in Woodrising, Hingham, for £945k

The gardens offer lots of areas of interest - Credit: Strutt & Parker

For more information, contact Ian Burnaby-Parsons at Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
Granary Barn, Woodrising
Guide price: £945,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602
www.struttandparker.com

