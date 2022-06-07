Period barn conversion with countryside views up for sale for £945k

Granary Barn in Woodrising near Hingham is on the market at a guide price of £945,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

An impressive five-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Woodrising, near Hingham, at a guide price of £945,000.

Granary Barn is positioned in beautiful open farmland and offers a wealth of distinctive character features, as well as over 3,800 sq ft of living space and countryside views.

Strutt & Parker, selling the property, say it is presented in "excellent condition" and includes period features such as old wide floorboards, exposed brickwork and pamment flooring.

One of the reception rooms, featuring wide wooden floorboards and timber beam detailing - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The Shaker-style kitchen - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property offers beautiful character features, including lots of timber beam detailing and wide wooden floors - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground-floor sitting room has windows to two sides as well as an impressive inglenook fireplace with a woodburner and double doors leading out and into the walled garden.

Other highlights include the barn's south-facing morning room, which looks out over the neighbouring countryside, and a beautifully-appointed kitchen fitted with Shaker-style units, a breakfast bar and underfloor heating beneath its limestone floor.

There is also a useful utility room and an impressive garden room, which has French doors in the centre and leads out to a sheltered garden at the rear.

The rooms, including the bedrooms, are spacious - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Inside one of the bedrooms, which overlooks the open farmland beyond - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground-floor also offers annexe potential, with a further sitting room leading out to the garden and a large double bedroom with a wet room-style en suite.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor, complete with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, as well as two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a good-sized family bathroom.

The property enjoys lovely views over open farmland - Credit: Strutt & Parker

At the top of the stairs there is also a good-sized landing area, which could be used as a study, additional sitting area or potentially even converted into a further small bedroom or nursery.

Outside the property, which shares a driveway, there is a gravelled parking area and a double garage. There is a lawned area with mature shrub and plant borders to the front and a walled garden towards the rear which has a central lawn and several borders.

The walled garden features a large lawn in the centre - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The garden also includes a pretty patio suitable for al fresco dining - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The gardens offer lots of areas of interest - Credit: Strutt & Parker

For more information, contact Ian Burnaby-Parsons at Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS

Granary Barn, Woodrising

Guide price: £945,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602

www.struttandparker.com

