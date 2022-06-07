Period barn conversion with countryside views up for sale for £945k
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
An impressive five-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Woodrising, near Hingham, at a guide price of £945,000.
Granary Barn is positioned in beautiful open farmland and offers a wealth of distinctive character features, as well as over 3,800 sq ft of living space and countryside views.
Strutt & Parker, selling the property, say it is presented in "excellent condition" and includes period features such as old wide floorboards, exposed brickwork and pamment flooring.
The ground-floor sitting room has windows to two sides as well as an impressive inglenook fireplace with a woodburner and double doors leading out and into the walled garden.
Other highlights include the barn's south-facing morning room, which looks out over the neighbouring countryside, and a beautifully-appointed kitchen fitted with Shaker-style units, a breakfast bar and underfloor heating beneath its limestone floor.
There is also a useful utility room and an impressive garden room, which has French doors in the centre and leads out to a sheltered garden at the rear.
The ground-floor also offers annexe potential, with a further sitting room leading out to the garden and a large double bedroom with a wet room-style en suite.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor, complete with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, as well as two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all served by a good-sized family bathroom.
At the top of the stairs there is also a good-sized landing area, which could be used as a study, additional sitting area or potentially even converted into a further small bedroom or nursery.
Outside the property, which shares a driveway, there is a gravelled parking area and a double garage. There is a lawned area with mature shrub and plant borders to the front and a walled garden towards the rear which has a central lawn and several borders.
For more information, contact Ian Burnaby-Parsons at Strutt & Parker.
PROPERTY FACTS
Granary Barn, Woodrising
Guide price: £945,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602
www.struttandparker.com
