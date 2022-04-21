News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£1.25m barn conversion goes up for sale after a huge restoration

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:06 PM April 21, 2022
Huge thatched barn conversion in Ridlington, Norfolk, which is for sale for £1.25m

Church Barn, Ridlington, is on the market for £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in Ridlington, near North Walsham, after being completely restored.

On the market for £1.25m, Church Barn dates back to the late 17th century and is Grade II listed. 

Adele Norris, from selling agents Sowerbys, says that the owners have spent years restoring it, with the transformation being a "massive labour of love", not only for the main barn but also the one-bedroom cottage which has been completely re-built within the property's acre grounds.

The main barn is constructed of traditional Tudor brick and flint and has a thatched roof created out of Norfolk reed.

Wooden landing area in the vaulted ceiling of Church Barn, Ridlington, which is for sale for £1.25m

The property has been stripped back and preserved - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge open-plan living space with oak gallery above in Church Barn, Ridlington, which is for sale for £1.2m

The open-plan living space, which has a huge Tudor-style gallery above - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge vaulted ceiling in the living space of Church Barn, Ridlington, which is for sale for £1.25m

The restoration has uncovered the barn's beautiful timberwork - Credit: Sowerbys

It has been extended over many years, often using reclaimed materials, and has been regressed back to bare walls and rafters before being painstakingly repaired, preserved and reconstructed.

But despite its age the property has been brought right up to date, fitted with underfloor heating, even upstairs, it also has its own Evohome system, which provides 12 zones of fully programmable and SMART-connected heating control.

The lighting scheme has also been carefully designed and can be wirelessly controlled, and the barn also benefits from Cat6 Ethernet cabling.

At its heart, Tudor Barn has an open-plan reception room, which is framed by beautiful oak beams, posts and exposed Tudor brick, which all sit beneath a 12m vaulted ceiling.

The barn's original elm rafters can now also be seen, and the space is overlooked by a Tudor-style gallery which spans the length and width of the centre of the barn, before leading to two bedrooms and the master bathroom, which also feature vaulted ceilings, exposed rafters and luxurious fittings which sit against the feature brickwork and exposed oak.

Close up of a leaded window in Church Barn, a 5-bed barn conversion for sale in Ridlington, Norfolk, for £1.25m

The property is packed with detail - including beautiful wooden beams, posts and leaded windows - Credit: Sowerbys

Living space in Church Barn, a 5-bed restored barn conversion in Ridlington, Norfolk, which is for sale for £1.25m

Outside, the barn is surrounded by beautiful patio pathways - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of wooden beams and rafters at Church Barn, a 5-bed barn for sale in Ridlington, Norfolk, for £1.25m

The property offers some remarkable details, including its original beams and rafters - Credit: Sowerbys

The living space is lit by a huge 4m by 3m triple-paned feature window, which offers beautiful views over the west courtyard and to the detached cottage and garden.

Other highlights include the snug and the main reception hall, as well as the stable lobby which leads through to two further bedrooms and a luxury shower room.

Stairs at the other end of the lobby lead up and into another bedroom, which has a row of south-facing windows overlooking the garden and access to a separate landing, which leads downstairs and into the outdoor courtyard.

Elsewhere, the property has a formal dining room, oak-framed garden room and a kitchen, which features more examples of exposed Tudor brick as well as oak beams and leaded windows.

The kitchen and utility spaces are something of a blank canvas for new owners because although services and electricity are both in situ, they are yet to be fitted, offering future owners the chance to really make their mark on the space.

Double bedroom with exposed brick and flint wall in Church Barn, a 5-bed barn conversion for sale in Ridlington, Norfolk

Inside one of the bedrooms, with its exposed brick and flint wall - Credit: Sowerbys

Outdoor staircase leading down to the courtyard at Church Barn, Ridlington, which is on the market for £1.25m

The courtyard and west driveway can be accessed from a landing from one of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Exterior of Church Barn, a 17th century converted barn for sale in Ridlington, Norfolk, for £1.25m

The barn dates back to the late 17th century and has been sympathetically restored - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, natural stone paving flows continuously around the barn, through various patio areas and towards the lawned area at the south. The patios have been positioned to take full advantage of the available sunshine at specific times of day, and the barn is served by two gravel driveways.

The garden itself offers huge potential for further development and attracts lots of wildlife, including deer, pheasants and a wide variety of garden birds. 

The detached cottage is a total rebuild and has been created out of a pre-existing aisled barn. It's been put together just as meticulously as Church Barn and features exposed beams, timbers and posts as well as oak floors and finishes. It has an open-plan living space, large tiled kitchen and a luxury shower room and could be used as a holiday let.

For more information about Church Barn, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Barn, Ridlington
Guide price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Norfolk
Norfolk Broads News

