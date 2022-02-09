See inside 14th century thatched manor house on sale for £700k
- Credit: Savills
A four-bedroom country home that dates back to the 14th century is on the market for £700,000.
Gissing Manor, in Gissing near Diss, is Grade II listed and has period features such as a thatched roof, Tudor brick fireplaces and exposed beams.
Previous owners have renovated the property to insulate and preserve it for future homeowners.
The property agent, Tom Clayton of Savills, said: "Gissing Manor sits within delightful countryside and would make an excellent country retreat."
The ground floor opens to the drawing room, with a bay window and fireplace.
This entrance leads to the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and the breakfast room - which has French doors to the garden.
There is also a pantry, a boot room, a utility room and a bathroom.
The first floor has three bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and the second floor has the fourth bedroom.
Gissing Manor sits in a plot of 0.7 acres and is approached through five-bar wooden gates and a gravel drive.
The gardens have two natural ponds and a fenced area of lawn.
Both sides of the property have views of fields and countryside.
PROPERTY FACTS
Malthouse Lane, Gissing
Guide Price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk