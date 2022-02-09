News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside 14th century thatched manor house on sale for £700k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:54 AM February 9, 2022
Gissing Manor, Diss

Gissing Manor in Malthouse Lane dates back to the 14th century and has a thatched roof - Credit: Savills

A four-bedroom country home that dates back to the 14th century is on the market for £700,000. 

Gissing Manor, in Gissing near Diss, is Grade II listed and has period features such as a thatched roof, Tudor brick fireplaces and exposed beams.

Previous owners have renovated the property to insulate and preserve it for future homeowners. 

Gissing Manor, Diss

The drawing room has stone flooring, exposed beams and a Tudor brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

Gissing Manor, Diss

The drawing room with stone flooring, a Tudor brick fireplace and a bay window - Credit: Savills

The property agent, Tom Clayton of Savills, said: "Gissing Manor sits within delightful countryside and would make an excellent country retreat."

The ground floor opens to the drawing room, with a bay window and fireplace.

This entrance leads to the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and the breakfast room - which has French doors to the garden.

There is also a pantry, a boot room, a utility room and a bathroom.

Gissing Manor, Diss

The sitting room on the ground floor can also be used as a fifth bedroom - Credit: Savills

Gissing Manor, Diss

The dining room on the first floor with stone flooring, Tudor brick fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Savills

Most Read

  1. 1 15 rescued pets looking for homes in Norfolk
  2. 2 Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages
  3. 3 Concerns raised for missing south Norfolk man
  1. 4 WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub
  2. 5 Oulton dad faces £200,000 Singapore hospital bill after son born early
  3. 6 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
  4. 7 Revealed: The Norfolk sewers where traces of Omicron have been found
  5. 8 Norfolk village named among best in England by TV presenter
  6. 9 'Too many children smoke on site' - Ofsted inspector to special school
  7. 10 Example enjoys meal at Norwich restaurant

The first floor has three bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and the second floor has the fourth bedroom.

Gissing Manor sits in a plot of 0.7 acres and is approached through five-bar wooden gates and a gravel drive.

Gissing Manor, Diss

The kitchen on the ground floor which has a pantry and a breakfast room - Credit: Savills

Gissing Manor, Diss

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The gardens have two natural ponds and a fenced area of lawn.

Both sides of the property have views of fields and countryside.

Gissing Manor, Diss

The garden includes two natural ponds and a lawn - Credit: Savills

Gissing Manor, Diss

The manor is within 0.7 acres of land - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Malthouse Lane, Gissing

Guide Price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk

South Norfolk News
Diss News

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Harden's 2022 Diners Poll ranks Meadowsweet, Holt and Morston Hall, near Blakeney

Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Modern bungalow off a long shingle drive in Hillington, near Sandringham, in Norfolk

Luxury home on edge of royal estate is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich.

New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon