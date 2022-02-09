See inside 14th century thatched manor house on sale for £700k

Gissing Manor in Malthouse Lane dates back to the 14th century and has a thatched roof - Credit: Savills

A four-bedroom country home that dates back to the 14th century is on the market for £700,000.

Gissing Manor, in Gissing near Diss, is Grade II listed and has period features such as a thatched roof, Tudor brick fireplaces and exposed beams.

Previous owners have renovated the property to insulate and preserve it for future homeowners.

The drawing room has stone flooring, exposed beams and a Tudor brick fireplace - Credit: Savills

The drawing room with stone flooring, a Tudor brick fireplace and a bay window - Credit: Savills

The property agent, Tom Clayton of Savills, said: "Gissing Manor sits within delightful countryside and would make an excellent country retreat."

The ground floor opens to the drawing room, with a bay window and fireplace.

This entrance leads to the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and the breakfast room - which has French doors to the garden.

There is also a pantry, a boot room, a utility room and a bathroom.

The sitting room on the ground floor can also be used as a fifth bedroom - Credit: Savills

The dining room on the first floor with stone flooring, Tudor brick fireplace and exposed beams - Credit: Savills

The first floor has three bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and the second floor has the fourth bedroom.

Gissing Manor sits in a plot of 0.7 acres and is approached through five-bar wooden gates and a gravel drive.

The kitchen on the ground floor which has a pantry and a breakfast room - Credit: Savills

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The gardens have two natural ponds and a fenced area of lawn.

Both sides of the property have views of fields and countryside.

The garden includes two natural ponds and a lawn - Credit: Savills

The manor is within 0.7 acres of land - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Malthouse Lane, Gissing

Guide Price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk