City estate agency extends its reach with new office in Norfolk village

Promotion

Published: 3:42 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM January 22, 2021

2020 was a big year for estate agency Gilson Bailey. Not only did it celebrate its 25th anniversary in the city, but it also expanded, opening a new office in the village of Brundall.

The new office sits in a prime spot on Station Road. For years, this has been a part of the local property market, having previously belonged to fellow agent Pymm & Co. “We have always enjoyed a good relationship with Steve Pymm, who grew up in Brundall,”

says director Jack Hubbard.

“When the opportunity arose, and with me also being local, living here with my family, he saw us as the perfect agency to come into the area and carry on the good work in the local property market.”

Director Jack Hubbard, who is local to the area, is looking forward to making even more connections with the Brundall community - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The Brundall office will be selling and letting properties in the NR13 area, as well as towards the east coast. This is something that Jack and the team are particularly excited about, having already forged connections in the area.

“Despite several considerations in the past, no opportunity has excited us like the chance to sell properties in this desirable area,” he says.

“We have great connections with the local community and know what a great area it is to live in for all age groups.



“We carry across from our market-leading Norwich office a team of experienced, well-qualified and trained staff, as well as the ethos of giving the best customer service possible.”

Stuart Baird, who has worked at Gilson Bailey since its inception, believes that the new office will enable the team to broaden its services to customers - both now and in the future - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Stuart Baird, who has been with the business since its inception over 25 years ago, believes that the new office will allow the team to better extend its coverage – both now and in the future. “We feel having both a city and local office will serve our clients well in the future,” he says.



“We also intend to be a big part of the local community, supporting local charities and events once normality returns, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future.”



The team in Brundall will also include David Thornton, who has worked in the property industry for almost 20 years. He will carry out the day-to-day running of the office, along with James Colbeck Rowe, Hannah Feek, who grew up in the village, and trainee Gemma Bartlett, who has just joined the firm.



Among its services, Gilson Bailey also offers short-term agency contracts, accompanied viewings, high-quality photos and online advertising via Rightmove and Zoopla. As part of its new launch in Brundall, the team are also running an introductory offer, with £450 +VAT off standard fees.



“We would welcome the opportunity to carry out a free market appraisal at your property and discuss our services in more detail” says Stuart. “With the current lockdown in place, we

are of course happy to do this virtually, via Facetime or Zoom.



"We are always happy to give advice regarding any property related matter, so feel free to give us a call on 01603 717717.”