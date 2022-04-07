Could you open up your garden in Norfolk to the public this summer?

The team behind the National Garden Scheme in Norfolk is looking for more people to open up their gardens to raise money for charity.

It's no surprise that, over the past two years, people have spent more time in their gardens than ever before. Outdoor spaces have provided respite and moments of calm, away from the endless news cycle, and during the early days of the pandemic, they also became one of the few places to socialise safely.



Naturally, more time at home has encouraged many to get out and about in the garden. Some people have used the time to pick up a trowel, to sow some seeds, to cultivate their own fruit and veg, while others have just enjoyed the serenity that comes with being outside in the fresh air.

The National Garden Scheme (NGS) has been there throughout, not only offering support for those who like to garden, but a chance for others – particularly those without access to their own outdoor space – to visit over 3,500 private gardens across the UK.



In fact, the scheme has been an apt tie-in to a global pandemic, as admissions – plus the sale of tea and cakes – provide vital funding to nursing and health charities.



Since it was established in the early 1900s, NGS has donated over £63 million to beneficiaries such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Hospice UK, and although many gardens had to close during 2020, in line with lockdown rules, it still donated £2.88 million to its beneficiaries.



The scheme also promotes the health and wellbeing benefits of gardening, as well as community gardening projects and, according to Julia Stafford Allen, NGS’ county organiser for Norfolk, the events also offer an affordable and safe day out.

“Last year we had a really good year,” says Julia, who opened her own garden in June last year. “We actually provided a delightful space that people felt comfortable in.”



“People were so grateful,” she adds. “They came in, it was a nice space, we did takeaway teas, and it was just a real pleasure. For some of them it had been the first time out in months. I think in some cases that’s still the case.”



Gardens of all shapes and sizes feature in the scheme, and Julia is keen to point out that they are all free for children – which means they can offer an alternative family day out.



“A lot of the commercial gardens, beautiful as they are, are an expensive day out, whereas I feel we’re still very good value,” she says. “Some of our gardens have chickens or donkeys or ducks or whatever, so they can be excellent places.”

In fact, over the past year, Julia says the gardens have attracted much younger visitors. “We’ve got a very traditional lot of visitors who are very loyal,” she says, “but I think also there are a whole lot of people who’ve come to gardening in the last two years. They enjoy it for all sorts of reasons – big gardens, small gardens, allotments – it’s not all about the big halls.”



The gardens involved in NGS are private, created by real people who, Julia says, are often willing to share their knowledge and expertise. “Lots of people don’t realise that these are private gardens where people have worked hard,” Julia says. “It’s a good place to learn about things – garden owners generally do want to share their knowledge.”



Gardens are assessed before joining the scheme – but “it’s a pretty light-hearted thing,” Julia says.

In fact, one of the most difficult things can be convincing gardeners that their spaces are up to scratch. “People are reluctant because they never think their garden is good enough,” says Julia. “And you go and you see this amazing garden and they think ‘oh, I’m not quite sure’ and often, the garden is lovely.



“Another concern that many gardeners have is that their space is too small. There really isn’t anything such as too small now because either you can get another garden to open or we just market it as really small – as long as they are of a good standard.”



Owners can open their gardens as little as once a

year, although many owners like to open it up in different seasons. The main thing is that it offers quality, character, interest and a good standard of horticulture.



Expectations can be high, Julia says, but she hopes

that the scheme can also encourage and inspire people to share their hard work. “If their garden is their work, their life, their art, then maybe they want to share it.”



To find out more, including open events near you, visit the website at www.ngs.org.uk.

