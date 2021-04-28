See inside this £425k townhouse for sale in the Norwich Lanes
- Credit: Sowerbys
A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of the city.
Priced at a guide of £425,000, selling agents Sowerbys say that the property at Rigbys Court is presented to an "excellent standard", with fine décor, elegant rooms and many remaining period features.
Rigbys Court is a pedestrian passageway situated between St Giles Street and Bethel Street, part of the award-winning Norwich Lanes. The property is believed to date back to the early 19th century. It was listed by Historic England in 1972 and was previously home to a print works.
Today, its accommodation is arranged over two floors with a fine staircase hall in the centre and two well-proportioned reception rooms, each with oak floors, eye-catching feature fireplaces and decorative cornicing.
The kitchen is modern with marble worktops and a good range of fitted units, while a cloakroom, small inner courtyard and utility cupboard completes the ground floor.
On the split-level landing there is a beautiful bath and shower room and up on the first floor, you will find the main master bedroom, which also benefits from a well-fitted en suite shower room, and a further bedroom.
The property benefits from gas-fired central heating, and is connected to mains water and electricity.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rigbys Court, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com