See inside this £425k townhouse for sale in the Norwich Lanes

Published: 4:51 PM April 28, 2021

This two-bed townhouse at Rigbys Court, Norwich, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of the city.

Priced at a guide of £425,000, selling agents Sowerbys say that the property at Rigbys Court is presented to an "excellent standard", with fine décor, elegant rooms and many remaining period features.

Rigbys Court is a pedestrian passageway situated between St Giles Street and Bethel Street, part of the award-winning Norwich Lanes. The property is believed to date back to the early 19th century. It was listed by Historic England in 1972 and was previously home to a print works.

The property is believed to date back to the early 19th century, but has been beautifully renovated inside - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the drawing room, which is well-proportioned with a woodburner sent into a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall is of a good size and leads into the property's two reception rooms and upstairs to the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the dining room, which offers a lovely entertaining space and features a feature fireplace and an oak floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style units, modern appliances and an oak floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Today, its accommodation is arranged over two floors with a fine staircase hall in the centre and two well-proportioned reception rooms, each with oak floors, eye-catching feature fireplaces and decorative cornicing.

The kitchen is modern with marble worktops and a good range of fitted units, while a cloakroom, small inner courtyard and utility cupboard completes the ground floor.

On the split-level landing there is a beautiful bath and shower room and up on the first floor, you will find the main master bedroom, which also benefits from a well-fitted en suite shower room, and a further bedroom.

Inside the dining room at this two-bedroom property for sale in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Sowerbys

There are two generous bedrooms at the property, including a large master with luxury en suite - Credit: Sowerbys

As well as an en suite to the master the property has a large shower room with walk-in shower cubicle and modern tiling - Credit: Sowerbys

The property offers a lot of light-filled living space with wooden floors and well-proportioned rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom townhouse is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

The property benefits from gas-fired central heating, and is connected to mains water and electricity.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rigbys Court, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com



