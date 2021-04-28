News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this £425k townhouse for sale in the Norwich Lanes

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:51 PM April 28, 2021   
Photograph showing a brick-built two-storey terrace on a pedestrianised street in Norwich with blue skies

This two-bed townhouse at Rigbys Court, Norwich, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale in one of the most popular areas of the city.

Priced at a guide of £425,000, selling agents Sowerbys say that the property at Rigbys Court is presented to an "excellent standard", with fine décor, elegant rooms and many remaining period features.

Rigbys Court is a pedestrian passageway situated between St Giles Street and Bethel Street, part of the award-winning Norwich Lanes. The property is believed to date back to the early 19th century. It was listed by Historic England in 1972 and was previously home to a print works.

Photograph showing a black wooden door with ornate columns either side sent into a brick wall and a single step up

The property is believed to date back to the early 19th century, but has been beautifully renovated inside - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing a large well-proportioned living room with brown leather sofa facing an ornate feature fireplace

Inside the drawing room, which is well-proportioned with a woodburner sent into a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph of a nicely decorated entrance hall with tiled floor looking into a large period-style dining room

The entrance hall is of a good size and leads into the property's two reception rooms and upstairs to the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph of a period-style dining room with high ceiling, feature fireplace and round dining table with velvet chairs

Inside the dining room, which offers a lovely entertaining space and features a feature fireplace and an oak floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph of a kitchen with painted grey cabinets, electric oven and wine cooler set onto an oak floor

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style units, modern appliances and an oak floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Today, its accommodation is arranged over two floors with a fine staircase hall in the centre and two well-proportioned reception rooms, each with oak floors, eye-catching feature fireplaces and decorative cornicing.

The kitchen is modern with marble worktops and a good range of fitted units, while a cloakroom, small inner courtyard and utility cupboard completes the ground floor.

You may also want to watch:

On the split-level landing there is a beautiful bath and shower room and up on the first floor, you will find the main master bedroom, which also benefits from a well-fitted en suite shower room, and a further bedroom.

Photograph taken from a threshold of the door looking into a dimly lit dining room with velvet chairs and a round table

Inside the dining room at this two-bedroom property for sale in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph of a large double bedroom with wooden double bed, dark teal painted wall and a neutral beige carpet

There are two generous bedrooms at the property, including a large master with luxury en suite - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing inside a large luxury en suite with modern teal coloured tiles and patterned mosaics on the floor

As well as an en suite to the master the property has a large shower room with walk-in shower cubicle and modern tiling - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing a corner of the sitting room where there is a deep leather armchair in front of the window

The property offers a lot of light-filled living space with wooden floors and well-proportioned rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing a brick-built end terrace on the corner of a pedestrianised street in Norwich under a bright blue sky

This two-bedroom townhouse is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

The property benefits from gas-fired central heating, and is connected to mains water and electricity.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Rigbys Court, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com


