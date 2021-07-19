See inside this 'amazing' Georgian terrace for sale for £325,000

Published: 3:30 PM July 19, 2021

This Georgian mid-terrace in East Harling is for sale for £325,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom home in East Harling has come up for sale for £325,000 - and it's bursting with character.

Selling agents William H Brown describe the mid-terrace property as an "amazing Georgian home" which features charming period details including an open fire and box bay window, as well as a columned entrance to the front and a beautiful walled garden.

The living room is a good size, with lovely period details - Credit: William H Brown

The basement is currently used as a dining room but could be a third bedroom if required - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen is well fitted and has space for a dining table - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen leads to the garden - Credit: William H Brown

On the ground floor there is a lounge with Georgian sash windows to the front and an open fireplace, which leads into a fitted kitchen.

This includes a good range of wall and base units, with wooden work surfaces over and integrated appliances including a dishwasher and washing machine.

There is also space for a range cooker, and a door leads out and into the beautiful yet low maintenance rear garden.

Inside one of two bedrooms at this Georgian mid-terrace for sale in East Harling - Credit: William H Brown

One of two bedrooms at this property for sale in East Harling - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the en suite shower room - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the property's beautiful walled garden - Credit: William H Brown

The basement is currently used as a dining room, but could be converted into an additional bedroom, if required. As a space, it is full of character, with two half-moon windows to the front and exposed timber beams.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with sash window to the front and an en suite shower room with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also has a sash window and there is a roll-top bath in the family bathroom.

PROPERTY FACTS

Market Street, East Harling

Price: £325,000

William H Brown, 01953 547014, www.williamhbrown.co.uk