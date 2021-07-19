News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'amazing' Georgian terrace for sale for £325,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM July 19, 2021   
Pale yellow washed Georgian-style mid-terrace with steps leading up to an entrance flanked by two columns

This Georgian mid-terrace in East Harling is for sale for £325,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom home in East Harling has come up for sale for £325,000 - and it's bursting with character.

Selling agents William H Brown describe the mid-terrace property as an "amazing Georgian home" which features charming period details including an open fire and box bay window, as well as a columned entrance to the front and a beautiful walled garden.

Large living room painted with lime green walls, wooden floors and a large Georgian fireplace

The living room is a good size, with lovely period details - Credit: William H Brown

Large basement-level dining room with chair and tables in the centre, wooden floors and timber beams on ceiling

The basement is currently used as a dining room but could be a third bedroom if required - Credit: William H Brown

Country-style kitchen with blue base and wall units, kitchen table to seat four and box bay window

The kitchen is well fitted and has space for a dining table - Credit: William H Brown

Pale grey coloured kitchen with alcove for range cooker, wooden table and chairs and open door leading to garden

The kitchen leads to the garden - Credit: William H Brown

On the ground floor there is a lounge with Georgian sash windows to the front and an open fireplace, which leads into a fitted kitchen.

This includes a good range of wall and base units, with wooden work surfaces over and integrated appliances including a dishwasher and washing machine.

There is also space for a range cooker, and a door leads out and into the beautiful yet low maintenance rear garden.

Bedroom with teal painted walls, wrought iron double bed, large wooden dresser and sash window

Inside one of two bedrooms at this Georgian mid-terrace for sale in East Harling - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom with wood-framed double bed, wooden dresser and blue upholstered armchair in front of a sash window

One of two bedrooms at this property for sale in East Harling - Credit: William H Brown

Modern shower room with large walk-in shower, white toilet, white sink with mixer taps

Inside the en suite shower room - Credit: William H Brown

Large walled garden with flagstone patio, curved timber seating area and trellis

Inside the property's beautiful walled garden - Credit: William H Brown

The basement is currently used as a dining room, but could be converted into an additional bedroom, if required. As a space, it is full of character, with two half-moon windows to the front and exposed timber beams.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with sash window to the front and an en suite shower room with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also has a sash window and there is a roll-top bath in the family bathroom.

Contact William H Brown for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Market Street, East Harling
Price: £325,000
William H Brown, 01953 547014, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

