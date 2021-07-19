See inside this 'amazing' Georgian terrace for sale for £325,000
- Credit: William H Brown
A three-bedroom home in East Harling has come up for sale for £325,000 - and it's bursting with character.
Selling agents William H Brown describe the mid-terrace property as an "amazing Georgian home" which features charming period details including an open fire and box bay window, as well as a columned entrance to the front and a beautiful walled garden.
On the ground floor there is a lounge with Georgian sash windows to the front and an open fireplace, which leads into a fitted kitchen.
This includes a good range of wall and base units, with wooden work surfaces over and integrated appliances including a dishwasher and washing machine.
There is also space for a range cooker, and a door leads out and into the beautiful yet low maintenance rear garden.
You may also want to watch:
The basement is currently used as a dining room, but could be converted into an additional bedroom, if required. As a space, it is full of character, with two half-moon windows to the front and exposed timber beams.
On the first floor there is a master bedroom with sash window to the front and an en suite shower room with walk-in shower. The second bedroom also has a sash window and there is a roll-top bath in the family bathroom.
Most Read
- 1 Major road closed in two places after crashes
- 2 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
- 3 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
- 4 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
- 5 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
- 6 Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed
- 7 Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
- 8 Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid
- 9 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
- 10 OPINION: Acceleration of Norfolk traffic is driving me mad
Contact William H Brown for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Market Street, East Harling
Price: £325,000
William H Brown, 01953 547014, www.williamhbrown.co.uk