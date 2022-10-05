News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Georgian hall with 20 acres in north Norfolk on sale for £2m

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:44 PM October 5, 2022
xxa_01_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

Sutton Hall is on the market for £2m - Credit: Inigo

A six-bed period hall with 20 acres and an orchard in north Norfolk is on the market for £2m.

Sutton Hall is a Georgian house and has lots of period features including sash windows, wooden flooring and fireplaces.

xxx_02_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The front hall - Credit: Inigo

xxx_06_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

One of the reception rooms with an original fireplace - Credit: Inigo

The red-brick hall is set off a country lane with a parking circle behind a gate, mature trees and planted borders.

The house opens to the central hallway. On the left is the office, the large lounge with a bay window, the drawing room and the games room.

xxx_03_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The kitchen has a large Aga and an island - Credit: Inigo

xxx_04_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The breakfast room has a large skylight - Credit: Inigo

On the right are the utility room, the kitchen and breakfast room, a boot room, a bedroom and stairs down to the cellar.

The shaker-style kitchen has an Aga and glass-fronted cabinets and connects to the breakfast room.

xxx_07_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The games room - Credit: Inigo

xxx_08_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The orangery has large windows and doors to the garden - Credit: Inigo

Attached to the breakfast room is an orangery with exposed brick walls, shuttered windows and French doors to the terrace.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, three of which had en suites, and a family bathroom.

xxx_09_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The hallway on the ground floor - Credit: Inigo

xxx_10_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The master bedroom has a bay window overlooking the gardens - Credit: Inigo

The master bedroom has a bay window, a free-standing bath and a dressing room.

The courtyard has lots of spaces including five store rooms, a stable and a tack room. There is also a gym with a sauna, two garages, a coach house and a barn.

xxx_11_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

One of the bathrooms upstairs - Credit: Inigo

xxx_12_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

One of the five bedrooms upstairs, with an original fireplace - Credit: Inigo

Beyond the courtyard are the walled growing gardens and orchards with about 180 apple trees as well as walnuts, cobs, apricots, figs and pomegranates.

The house is in 20 acres of land with lawns that wrap around the southern part of the house, bordered with mature trees and paddocks.

xxx_13_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

The house has expansive lawns and terraces as well as walled gardens - Credit: Inigo

xxx_13_suttonhall_northnorfolk_sep22

Sutton Hall is in 20 acres of land with over 180 apple trees - Credit: Inigo

Sutton Hall is just outside of Sutton, a village just five miles from the coast near Stalham.

It is 16 miles from Norwich and 19 from Great Yarmouth.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Road, Sutton

Guide price: £2,000,000

Inigo, 020 3687 3071, www.inigo.com

