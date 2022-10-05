Property spotlight: Georgian hall with 20 acres in north Norfolk on sale for £2m
- Credit: Inigo
A six-bed period hall with 20 acres and an orchard in north Norfolk is on the market for £2m.
Sutton Hall is a Georgian house and has lots of period features including sash windows, wooden flooring and fireplaces.
The red-brick hall is set off a country lane with a parking circle behind a gate, mature trees and planted borders.
The house opens to the central hallway. On the left is the office, the large lounge with a bay window, the drawing room and the games room.
On the right are the utility room, the kitchen and breakfast room, a boot room, a bedroom and stairs down to the cellar.
The shaker-style kitchen has an Aga and glass-fronted cabinets and connects to the breakfast room.
Attached to the breakfast room is an orangery with exposed brick walls, shuttered windows and French doors to the terrace.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, three of which had en suites, and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom has a bay window, a free-standing bath and a dressing room.
The courtyard has lots of spaces including five store rooms, a stable and a tack room. There is also a gym with a sauna, two garages, a coach house and a barn.
Beyond the courtyard are the walled growing gardens and orchards with about 180 apple trees as well as walnuts, cobs, apricots, figs and pomegranates.
The house is in 20 acres of land with lawns that wrap around the southern part of the house, bordered with mature trees and paddocks.
Sutton Hall is just outside of Sutton, a village just five miles from the coast near Stalham.
It is 16 miles from Norwich and 19 from Great Yarmouth.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Road, Sutton
Guide price: £2,000,000
Inigo, 020 3687 3071, www.inigo.com