Three-bed bungalow with field views and room to improve for sale for £325k 

A three-bed bungalow situated in one of Norfolk’s largest villages has come up for sale – and selling agents Sowerbys say its “perfect for those looking to create their forever home.”

The property is called Gent Villa and is clean and tidy but offers huge scope for further development, subject to planning, and is available to buy chain-free for offers over £325,000.

Accommodation includes an enclosed porch which opens into the entrance hall and then into a dining room and sitting room, which are both light-filled and spacious. The sitting room also has a vaulted ceiling and doors out into the garden.

To the opposite end of the bungalow there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room which has a bay window to the front and is well fitted with a range of base and wall units plus space for essential white goods and plenty of potential. The space next door doubles as a utility and boot room.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located off the entrance hall, two of which are good-sized doubles. The master also offers direct access to the garden through a set of sliding doors.



Outside, the garden is low maintenance and there is plenty of off-road parking thanks to a gravel drive and garage.

The main garden sits to the side and is primarily laid to lawn, while a patio stretches the full width of the bungalow and offers lovely views over the neighbouring fields.



PROPERTY FACTS

Hargate Lane, Terrington St. Clement

Offers over £325,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741

www.sowerbys.com

