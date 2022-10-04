News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-bed bungalow with field views and room to improve for sale for £325k 

Published: 5:10 PM October 4, 2022
Aerial view of Gent Villa in Terrington St. Clement is on the market for offers over £325,000

A three-bed bungalow situated in one of Norfolk’s largest villages has come up for sale – and selling agents Sowerbys say its “perfect for those looking to create their forever home.” 

The property is called Gent Villa and is clean and tidy but offers huge scope for further development, subject to planning, and is available to buy chain-free for offers over £325,000. 

Accommodation includes an enclosed porch which opens into the entrance hall and then into a dining room and sitting room, which are both light-filled and spacious. The sitting room also has a vaulted ceiling and doors out into the garden. 

Vaulted sitting room in Gent Villa, a 3-bed bungalow for sale in Terrington St Clement near King's Lynn for £325k

To the opposite end of the bungalow there is a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room which has a bay window to the front and is well fitted with a range of base and wall units plus space for essential white goods and plenty of potential. The space next door doubles as a utility and boot room. 

Fitted kitchen in a 3-bed bungalow for sale off Hungate Lane, Terrington St Clement, for £325k

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located off the entrance hall, two of which are good-sized doubles. The master also offers direct access to the garden through a set of sliding doors. 
 
Outside, the garden is low maintenance and there is plenty of off-road parking thanks to a gravel drive and garage. 

Double bedroom with patio doors to the garden at Gent Villa, a 3-bed bungalow for sale in Terrington St Clement

The main garden sits to the side and is primarily laid to lawn, while a patio stretches the full width of the bungalow and offers lovely views over the neighbouring fields.  
 
For more information, contact Sowerbys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Hargate Lane, Terrington St. Clement 
Offers over £325,000 
Sowerbys, 01553 766741 
www.sowerbys.com 

