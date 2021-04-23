Country house set in over 12 acres is for sale for £1.45m

Published: 1:19 PM April 23, 2021

The seven-bedroom property was built in 2008 on the grounds of a former 18th century hall - Credit: Savills

A huge country house on the site of the former hall in Garboldisham, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.45m.

The property sits in around 12.5 acres of parkland style gardens, featuring an attractive walled garden and a dovecote that's believed to date from the 1930s.

"The grounds are some of the most beautiful I have seen and offer outstanding privacy," says Savills' property agent Tom Clayton, who is selling the home, and it also includes areas of woodland and lots of open lawns.

The house was constructed in 2008 on the site of the former hall, which is thought to have been built in the 18th century and burnt down in 1955.

The large entrance hall with an L-shaped staircase leading up to the first floor - Credit: Savills

One of three reception rooms at Garboldisham Hall, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.45m - Credit: Savills

The kitchen includes plenty of storage space, a central island and a range of integrated appliances - Credit: Savills

One of seven bedrooms at the property, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.45m - Credit: Savills

The modern property really makes use of the space on offer, providing over 5,800 sq ft of living accommodation in the main house alone.

There are five reception rooms and seven bedrooms in total, plus further scope to reconfigure the existing rooms into a layout that suits new buyers.

The main reception rooms are light and airy with high ceilings and grand proportions and the kitchen is both stylish and functional, with a useful island in the centre plus built-in appliances and plenty of storage space. There is also a large utility room, store room, office and garden room on the ground floor.

According to Savills, the seventh bedroom could be used as a games room or a home gym and sits at the very top of the house.

The property was built in 2008, on the site of the former hall in Garboldisham - Credit: Savills

A balcony on the first floor offers a lovely spot from which to enjoy the grounds - Credit: Savills

The gardens at the property, which extend to around 12.5 acres, are a real highlight - Credit: Savills

Garboldisham Hall is set in around 12.5 acres on the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Savills

There are also balconies to the front and rear of the property, accessed off the first-floor landing, which provide an excellent vantage point from which to view the grounds.

The land surrounding the property is not only beautiful but also practical. It features a large driveway, offering ample parking space for several vehicles, as well as a garage with useful loft storage and a further double garage for garden machinery.

The property also comes with an old workshop, which is divided into two rooms and has access to the cellars of the site's former hall. These sit underneath a self contained one-bedroom annexe, currently in need of renovation.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Manor Road, Garboldisham

Guide price: £1,450,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com