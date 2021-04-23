News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country house set in over 12 acres is for sale for £1.45m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:19 PM April 23, 2021   
Photograph of modern new build country house set behind a field of blooming yellow daffodils

The seven-bedroom property was built in 2008 on the grounds of a former 18th century hall - Credit: Savills

A huge country house on the site of the former hall in Garboldisham, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.45m.

The property sits in around 12.5 acres of parkland style gardens, featuring an attractive walled garden and a dovecote that's believed to date from the 1930s.

"The grounds are some of the most beautiful I have seen and offer outstanding privacy," says Savills' property agent Tom Clayton, who is selling the home, and it also includes areas of woodland and lots of open lawns.

The house was constructed in 2008 on the site of the former hall, which is thought to have been built in the 18th century and burnt down in 1955.

Photograph of a large light-filled staircase hall with wooden L-shaped staircase leading up

The large entrance hall with an L-shaped staircase leading up to the first floor - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a large sitting room with wooden and floral easy chairs, cabinets in dark wood and high ceilings

One of three reception rooms at Garboldisham Hall, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.45m - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a cream and white kitchen with floor and base units, central island with counter top and two bar stools

The kitchen includes plenty of storage space, a central island and a range of integrated appliances - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a spacious bedroom with three sash style windows, carpet and a chandelier from the ceiling

One of seven bedrooms at the property, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.45m - Credit: Savills

The modern property really makes use of the space on offer, providing over 5,800 sq ft of living accommodation in the main house alone.

There are five reception rooms and seven bedrooms in total, plus further scope to reconfigure the existing rooms into a layout that suits new buyers.

The main reception rooms are light and airy with high ceilings and grand proportions and the kitchen is both stylish and functional, with a useful island in the centre plus built-in appliances and plenty of storage space. There is also a large utility room, store room, office and garden room on the ground floor.

According to Savills, the seventh bedroom could be used as a games room or a home gym and sits at the very top of the house.

Photograph of a sun filled room with wooden floor and intricate circular window in the eaves

The property was built in 2008, on the site of the former hall in Garboldisham - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing open patio doors leading out on to a first floor balcony with a table and two chairs overlooking a garden

A balcony on the first floor offers a lovely spot from which to enjoy the grounds - Credit: Savills

Photograph of pretty parkland style gardens with a path leading to a small square pond bordered by potted plants

The gardens at the property, which extend to around 12.5 acres, are a real highlight - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a modern new build country house set behind a large grassy lawn and a willow tree in front

Garboldisham Hall is set in around 12.5 acres on the Norfolk-Suffolk border - Credit: Savills

There are also balconies to the front and rear of the property, accessed off the first-floor landing, which provide an excellent vantage point from which to view the grounds.

The land surrounding the property is not only beautiful but also practical. It features a large driveway, offering ample parking space for several vehicles, as well as a garage with useful loft storage and a further double garage for garden machinery.

The property also comes with an old workshop, which is divided into two rooms and has access to the cellars of the site's former hall. These sit underneath a self contained one-bedroom annexe, currently in need of renovation.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Manor Road, Garboldisham
Guide price: £1,450,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

