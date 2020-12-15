Published: 12:25 PM December 15, 2020

Local developer FW Properties has started work on a new housing development in Hempnall, south Norfolk.



The development, off Bungay Road, is being marketed by Bidwells and will feature 23 new houses and bungalows ranging from one-bedroom starter homes to five-bedroom executive properties. As part of the development, three affordable homes will be created for Broadland Housing Association.



Hempnall is the latest development by FW Properties, which has delivered multiple schemes across Norfolk and Suffolk, including its most recently completed scheme of 21 new homes in Rockland St Mary.

Developer FW Properties has nominated Abode, set up by experienced construction professional Grant Keys earlier this year, as the main contractor, with Bidwells as the main selling agent. - Credit: Abode/FW Properties

Ian Fox, director of FW Properties, said: “We are delighted to be delivering much needed homes in the village of Hempnall on a site that is ideally located for many of the village facilities, including the village hall and playing fields and the village bakery and primary school.



“We are also very pleased to be working with Abode as our main contractor. The firm has already made a good start and will be aiming to complete the development by February 2022.”



To carry out the work, FW Properties has appointed new building company Abode Construction to undertake the construction of the new homes.



Abode was founded in May, during the first national lockdown. Owner and managing director Grant Keys, an experienced and well-known figure in the region’s construction industry, explained: “Starting a business at any time is never easy but to start during in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging. That said, I think that we have proven that with a clear strategy, focus and drive, it is possible to grow a new business in even the most challenging of circumstances.”



As the company’s name and strapline “Made for Living” suggests, Abode specialise in constructing residential properties including new homes as well as care facilities and student accommodation, and the company is focussed purely on projects within Norfolk and Suffolk.

Abode was founded in May this year and specialises in residential properties as well as student accommodation and care facilities. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“The construction industry is built upon reputation and relationships,” says Grant. “To build and maintain a good reputation requires an unswerving commitment to the highest delivery standards and the building and nurturing of relationships with clients and partners.



“By specialising in just one sector of the industry and working across just two neighbouring counties means that we can give each project and client the attention and support that they need.”



Work on the scheme is now starting to gather pace, as Jessica King, new homes sales manager at Bidwells, commented: “It’s been a pleasure to work with FW Properties, the quality of the product shines above the competition, and we look forward to working with a contractor of the calibre of Abode. We hope to have marketing material by spring and will be selling off plan.”



To register for further information, email norwichnewhomes@bidwells.co.uk