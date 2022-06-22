'Fixer upper' bungalow sells at auction after attracting 80 bids

The Chalet Poultry Farm, Old Fakenham Road, Foxley, sold for £407,000 after an incredible 80 bids - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-bed bungalow in Foxley, near Dereham, sold for £407,000 at an online property auction today, after attracting an incredible 80 bids.

The property on Old Fakenham Road was one of six lots to go under the hammer at Brown&Co's first summer auction, selling well above its guide of £325,000-£335,000.

22 Ash Grove in Norwich - which has its own 'secret garden' - sold for £379,000 after eight bids - Credit: Brown&Co

Other sales included a three-bedroom period property on Ash Grove in Norwich, which offers huge potential to transform and includes a secret garden and garage. Guided at a price of £375,000-£395,000, it sold for £379,000 after eight bids.

A three-bedroom bungalow in Holt also sold for £225,000, after just one bid, and several flats in a building in Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, sold for £716,000 after 24 bids.

A three-bedroom bungalow, in Holt, which sold for £225,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

The lot, which had a guide price of £595,000-£640,000, included four three-bedroom flats, two of which had been converted from two lock-up shops several years ago.

The auction also included some properties from further afield. A cottage in Wormingford, Essex, sold for £265,000 after 44 bids and premises let to a Sue Ryder shop and café in Peterborough also sold over its guide, at £361,000.

Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown&Co, called it "a hugely successful auction", once again demonstrating the appetite for buying properties online.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, agreed: “We are thrilled at the outstanding results of our online auction today.

12a, Pearsons Close, Holt, sold for £225,000 after just one bid - Credit: Brown&Co

"We sold approaching £2.5m worth of property in six lots and the auction follows other online auctions we at Brown&Co held every month of 2022. We have a large online auction next month with 17 lots.

“The online auction approach, which we started as a result of Covid, is so successful because it gives us the flexibility to hold auctions every month of the year. It gives buyers huge flexibility too, because they can bid from anywhere in the world rather than having to attend an in-room sale and we are seeing the geography of some of our lots widen as a result."

Brown&Co's next online auction is on July 19 and will end on July 20.

For more information contact Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.



