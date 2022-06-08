News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family pub for sale at auction with permission for new home next door

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:33 PM June 8, 2022
Aerial view of the Fox & Hounds pub which is for sale at auction for £400,000 with Abbotts Estate Agents

The Fox and Hounds has come up for sale at auction - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

The auction sale of a popular family pub in Norfolk is due to close at the end of this month - complete with planning permission for a new home on the site next door.

The former Fox and Hounds pub in Weasenham was put up for sale last year after its landlord passed away from Covid.

Jack Barker, negotiator at Abbotts Estate Agents, who is handling the sale, describes it as a "lovely family-run pub" which had been a successful business for the family for over 20 years.

Aerial view of the Fox & Hounds pub near Fakenham, Norfolk, which is for sale at auction

The pub is located on the roadside so good for attracting passing trade - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

Close up of the bar area at the Fox & Hounds pub, near Fakenham, which is for sale at auction

The property is licensed but currently shut - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

Lounge area of the Fox & Hounds pub, near Fakenham, which is for sale for £400,000 at auction

There are two bar and lounge areas inside - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

It is located on the A1065, at Weasenham St Peters, and gives easy access to Fakenham and Swaffham and is ideal for passing trade. 

The property is for sale with no upward chain and includes all fixtures and fittings as well as lots of charm, with several inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams and brick.

The ground floor features two bar and lounge areas, plus a restaurant, commercial kitchen, toilets, cellar and storage areas.

Bar and lounge area of the Fox & Hounds pub near Fakenham, Norfolk, which is for sale at auction

One of the two bar and lounge areas inside - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

Dining and lounge area with timber beams in the Fox & Hounds pub which is for sale at auction

Inside the pub features exposed brick walls and timber beams - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

Commercial kitchen inside the Fox & Hounds pub for sale near Fakenham

Inside the commercial kitchen - Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents

To the first floor there are two bedrooms, a sitting room and bathroom and the property also has planning permission to create a three-bedroom detached house on the adjacent land.

The auction ends on June 29. For more information, contact Abbotts Estate Agents on 01328 863513.

