Family pub for sale at auction with permission for new home next door
- Credit: Abbotts Estate Agents
The auction sale of a popular family pub in Norfolk is due to close at the end of this month - complete with planning permission for a new home on the site next door.
The former Fox and Hounds pub in Weasenham was put up for sale last year after its landlord passed away from Covid.
Jack Barker, negotiator at Abbotts Estate Agents, who is handling the sale, describes it as a "lovely family-run pub" which had been a successful business for the family for over 20 years.
It is located on the A1065, at Weasenham St Peters, and gives easy access to Fakenham and Swaffham and is ideal for passing trade.
The property is for sale with no upward chain and includes all fixtures and fittings as well as lots of charm, with several inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams and brick.
The ground floor features two bar and lounge areas, plus a restaurant, commercial kitchen, toilets, cellar and storage areas.
To the first floor there are two bedrooms, a sitting room and bathroom and the property also has planning permission to create a three-bedroom detached house on the adjacent land.
The auction ends on June 29. For more information, contact Abbotts Estate Agents on 01328 863513.
