Four 'innovative' new homes to go up for sale near Diss

Hawthorns in Gislingham will offer four new executive homes - Credit: WTD/Bidwells

Lovell Homes is embarking on its latest venture as construction gathers pace on the eagerly anticipated Hawthorns development in Gislingham, mid Suffolk.

Offering technology and energy efficiency, these four substantial executive homes will be formally coming to the market soon - and buyers wishing to put their own stamp on the properties are encouraged to register their interest early.

Each property sits within its own generous plot and enjoys a double garage with electric doors and private electric gates - Credit: WTD/Bidwells

Lovell is delighted to be able to offer a range of contemporary kitchen and bathroom options for early reservations and these can be discussed with the sales agents, Bidwells.

All the homes offer over 2,300 sq ft of internal living accommodation, including five bedrooms and two or three en-suites.

The feeling of space is not just confined to the inside of these versatile homes, but also outside, as each property sits within its own generous plot and enjoys a double garage with electric doors and private electric gates.

Jessica King from Bidwells said: “It is a really enjoyable process to be able to work with a firm such as Lovell who build high-quality homes with pride, making customer satisfaction their number one priority.

The four substantial executive homes at Hawthorns, Gislingham, will be formally coming to the market soon - Credit: WTD/Bidwells

"Every element of construction here at The Hawthorns will aim to use sustainable materials wherever possible. It is also a pleasure to be able to allow buyers to feel engaged with the processes which go into creating their new home”.

Lovell is a holder of the highly coveted 5-Star Homes Builder accreditation and has built thousands of high-quality and innovatively-designed homes for over 50 years.

Jane Yolland, regional sales director for Lovell Homes, says: “The underlying desire of all Lovell properties is to deliver style, quality and value, injecting contemporary design with superior workmanship.

"As a firm, we have recently developed in Gislingham and have received some exceptional feedback from our customers at the nearby St Mary’s View scheme.

"Each new gated home offers a shift change in specification which enables us to showcase the latest innovations of energy efficiency and sustainability - not to mention the important upgrades in internal specification that make a house a home, tailored to individual purchaser’s desires”.

All the homes offer over 2,300 sq ft of internal living accommodation, including five bedrooms and two or three en-suites - Credit: WTD/Bidwells

Gislingham is just 9 miles from Diss and an easy commute from all the regional hubs such as Norwich, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and even Cambridge.

It is at the heart of a network of villages which offer a comprehensive range of facilities including shops, doctors and an abundance of cultural and recreational activities. There are also numerous local schools with Ofsted ratings ranging from good to outstanding.

Register your interest now to find out more ahead of the formal launch with Bidwells by calling 01603 229428 or emailing norwichnewhomes@bidwells.co.uk