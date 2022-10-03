'Fixer upper' bungalow with a Nissen hut in the garden for sale at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A four-bedroom bungalow with a Nissen hut in its one-acre garden has come up for sale in Roughton, near Cromer, for the first time in over 30 years.
The property will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia later this month, and is priced at a guide of £375,000.
It is double-glazed, has oil-fired central heating and three of the four bedrooms have been partitioned to create en suite facilities – but it does need further improvement and updating to realise its full potential.
The property sits in around 1.25 acres and is approached down a long, unadopted private track around two miles from Cromer. Its grounds include a number of timber outbuildings, as well as a corrugated Nissen hut, and its large plot offers even further potential to add garages, extend or even redevelop, subject to planning.
Inside the property, accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen/breakfast room, as well as a family bathroom and the four bedrooms.
Outside, a terrace wraps around the property and there is also an aviary and wood store within the grounds.
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 26. Other lots currently for sale include a former school in Larling and a modernised terrace in the NR3 area of Norwich.
For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
Most Read
- 1 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 2 Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man
- 3 Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich
- 4 Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named
- 5 Bargain hunting TikToker reveals best charity shops to visit in Norfolk
- 6 Whisky distillery to release England's oldest single malt
- 7 Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k
- 8 St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears
- 9 Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel
- 10 Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Mill Road, Roughton
Guide price: £375,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia