'Fixer upper' bungalow with a Nissen hut in the garden for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:24 AM October 3, 2022
Exterior of a large four-bed bungalow in Roughton, near Cromer, which requires renovating and is for sale at auction

A four-bed bungalow set in over an acre of grounds has come up for sale at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bedroom bungalow with a Nissen hut in its one-acre garden has come up for sale in Roughton, near Cromer, for the first time in over 30 years. 

The property will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia later this month, and is priced at a guide of £375,000. 

It is double-glazed, has oil-fired central heating and three of the four bedrooms have been partitioned to create en suite facilities – but it does need further improvement and updating to realise its full potential. 

View of a four-bed bungalow for sale in Roughton, near Cromer, which requires modernisation and updating

The property offers huge potential, with over an acre of gardens and grounds and a wraparound terrace - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Living room with a timber beamed ceiling in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Old Mill Road, Roughton

The living room inside the four-bed bungalow for sale off Old Mill Road in Roughton - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property sits in around 1.25 acres and is approached down a long, unadopted private track around two miles from Cromer. Its grounds include a number of timber outbuildings, as well as a corrugated Nissen hut, and its large plot offers even further potential to add garages, extend or even redevelop, subject to planning. 

Spacious entrance hall in a 4-bed bungalow for sale at auction off Old Mill Road, Roughton

The entrance hall - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the property, accommodation includes an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and kitchen/breakfast room, as well as a family bathroom and the four bedrooms. 

Reception room inside a four-bed bungalow for sale off Old Mill Road, Roughton, which is for sale at auction for £375k

The property has several reception rooms and four bedrooms, but it all needs updating - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, a terrace wraps around the property and there is also an aviary and wood store within the grounds. 

Galley-style kitchen in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Old Mill Road, Roughton, at a guide price of £375,000

The galley-style kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 26. Other lots currently for sale include a former school in Larling and a modernised terrace in the NR3 area of Norwich

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Old Mill Road, Roughton 
Guide price: £375,000 
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100 
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia 

Cromer News
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

