Four-bed home with eco features up for rent for £2.5k a month

A four-bed home fitted with an air source heat pump has come up for rent in Bawdeswell, near Reepham, for £2,500 a month.



Denver House offers versatile and modern living spaces as well as ample off-road parking for up to four vehicles and a good-sized garden, which is fully enclosed.



The kitchen is fully equipped to include integrated ovens as well as an induction hob, extractor, dishwasher, fridge, freezer and instant hot water tap.

Bi-fold doors open out from the rear of the house into the enclosed garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining space is well-positioned in front of a set of bi-fold doors, which open out into the garden, and the seating area is ideal for relaxing in.



A further reception room provides additional living space away from the main part of the house and is a bit cosier, so it’s currently used as a snug.

The kitchen is beautifully finished and comes with an excellent range of integrated appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor also has a separate utility space, cloakroom and extra room overlooking the garden, which could be used as a study or home office.



There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as two en suites and a family bathroom. All of the bedrooms are fitted with built-in wardrobes and are well-proportioned.

The dining space - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, Denver House has a gravel driveway and an enclosed garden at the rear. It’s mainly laid to lawn but also features an impressive terrace and several outhouses, which are ideal for storage.



The property is available part-furnished on an initial six-month tenancy. For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01362 702959.

