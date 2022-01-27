News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM January 27, 2022
Brick-built four-bed home off Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £700,000

This four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich - Credit: Russen & Hill

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich for £700,000, and proves that if you're searching for a family home, there's no need to compromise on style - or space.

It is listed for sale with estate agents Russen & Hill - who describe it as 'stunning' - and is located on Plumstead Road East, a short drive from the city.

Inside, it offers spacious and flexible accommodation, including a 15ft lounge and a 26ft kitchen/family room. The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a range of integrated Bosch appliances and is a really sociable space. It has two skylights, French doors that open to the side and bi-fold doors at the rear which lead out and into the garden.

Modern bright dining area in an open-plan kitchen in a 4-bed house for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich

Inside the kitchen/family room - Credit: Russen & Hill

Modern white gloss kitchen with island and dining space in a 4-bed house for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The kitchen is well-fitted with modern appliances - Credit: Russen & Hill

Modern cool living space in an open plan kitchen in a 4-bed home for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The living space in the kitchen/family room, which opens out into the garden - Credit: Russen & Hill

Bright painted sitting room with electric fireplace in a 4-bed home for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Russen & Hill

There is also a separate utility space and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a study which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs. Two of the bedrooms feature their own dressing rooms, and the master also has a en suite shower room.

Teal-coloured tiled cloakroom on the ground floor of a 4-bed house for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The ground-floor cloakroom - Credit: Russen & Hill

Pretty double bedroom in a 4-bed house for sale of Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

One of four bedrooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

Modern family bathroom with panelled bath in a 4-bed house for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: Russen & Hill

Rear garden with luscious lawn and patio outside a 4-bed house for sale in Thorpe St Andrew

The kitchen/family room opens out onto an enclosed garden at the rear - Credit: Russen & Hill

The property also has an attached double garage, which leads to the utility room and the garden and is fitted with electric doors, power and light. Further off-road parking space is also available on a brick weave driveway.

The garden at the rear is enclosed and includes a lawn, patio and shed.

For more information, contact Russen & Hill.

PROPERTY FACTS
Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £700,000-£725,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359
www.russenandhill.co.uk

