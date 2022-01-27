See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich - Credit: Russen & Hill

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich for £700,000, and proves that if you're searching for a family home, there's no need to compromise on style - or space.

It is listed for sale with estate agents Russen & Hill - who describe it as 'stunning' - and is located on Plumstead Road East, a short drive from the city.

Inside, it offers spacious and flexible accommodation, including a 15ft lounge and a 26ft kitchen/family room. The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a range of integrated Bosch appliances and is a really sociable space. It has two skylights, French doors that open to the side and bi-fold doors at the rear which lead out and into the garden.

Inside the kitchen/family room - Credit: Russen & Hill

The kitchen is well-fitted with modern appliances - Credit: Russen & Hill

The living space in the kitchen/family room, which opens out into the garden - Credit: Russen & Hill

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Russen & Hill

There is also a separate utility space and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a study which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs. Two of the bedrooms feature their own dressing rooms, and the master also has a en suite shower room.

The ground-floor cloakroom - Credit: Russen & Hill

One of four bedrooms - Credit: Russen & Hill

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: Russen & Hill

The kitchen/family room opens out onto an enclosed garden at the rear - Credit: Russen & Hill

The property also has an attached double garage, which leads to the utility room and the garden and is fitted with electric doors, power and light. Further off-road parking space is also available on a brick weave driveway.

The garden at the rear is enclosed and includes a lawn, patio and shed.

For more information, contact Russen & Hill.

PROPERTY FACTS

Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £700,000-£725,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 744359

www.russenandhill.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.