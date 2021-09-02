Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A four-bed cottage set in half an acre is for sale by online auction later this month - after being one of the most viewed homes on Zoopla in August.
Mill Hill Farmhouse in Foulsham near Dereham is priced at a guide of £300,000 with Auction House East Anglia, who say it is in need of restoration but "offers potential to become a great family home."
The cottage is detached and has a front porch, two reception rooms, kitchen, study, bathroom and garden room on the ground floor.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two landing bedrooms, as well as a cloakroom.
The property sits well within its grounds and has a range of useful outbuildings, which could offer further accommodation, subject to planning.
Auction House East Anglia say that though the gardens "have been left to ramble" they offer great scope to return to their former glory.
The auction will take place online at 11am on Wednesday, September 8. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for further details including legal packs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hindolveston Road, Foulsham
Guide price: £300,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
