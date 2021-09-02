News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM September 2, 2021   
Large peach-coloured farmhouse with a red door surrounded by overgrown grass and trees

The property is listed at a guide price of £300,000

A four-bed cottage set in half an acre is for sale by online auction later this month - after being one of the most viewed homes on Zoopla in August.

Mill Hill Farmhouse in Foulsham near Dereham is priced at a guide of £300,000 with Auction House East Anglia, who say it is in need of restoration but "offers potential to become a great family home."

Large sitting room with exposed timber beams, brick built fireplace and carpeted floor with door to the porch

The sitting room, which features exposed beams and a brick-built feature fireplace

Good-sized single bedroom with window, curtains, bed and large mirror-fronted wardrobe

Inside one of four bedrooms

The cottage is detached and has a front porch, two reception rooms, kitchen, study, bathroom and garden room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two landing bedrooms, as well as a cloakroom.

Fitted wooden galley-style kitchen with timber ceiling beams and tiled floor

Inside the kitchen

Tiled shower cubicle looking into a bathroom with fitted vanity unit, panelled bath and toilet, with hand and towel rails

Inside the bathroom

The property sits well within its grounds and has a range of useful outbuildings, which could offer further accommodation, subject to planning. 

Auction House East Anglia say that though the gardens "have been left to ramble" they offer great scope to return to their former glory.

Brick and tiled outbuildings surrounded by overgrown grass near to farmhouse

There are a range of outbuildings in the grounds which could be converted into further accommodation, subject to planning

Pale peach-coloured farmhouse cottage with a track driveway and overgrown gardens

This detached four-bedroom cottage will go under the virtual hammer at an online auction on September 8

The auction will take place online at 11am on Wednesday, September 8. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for further details including legal packs. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Hindolveston Road, Foulsham
Guide price: £300,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

Dereham News
Norfolk

