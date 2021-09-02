Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction

Published: 5:00 PM September 2, 2021

The property is listed at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bed cottage set in half an acre is for sale by online auction later this month - after being one of the most viewed homes on Zoopla in August.

Mill Hill Farmhouse in Foulsham near Dereham is priced at a guide of £300,000 with Auction House East Anglia, who say it is in need of restoration but "offers potential to become a great family home."

The sitting room, which features exposed beams and a brick-built feature fireplace - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of four bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The cottage is detached and has a front porch, two reception rooms, kitchen, study, bathroom and garden room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two landing bedrooms, as well as a cloakroom.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property sits well within its grounds and has a range of useful outbuildings, which could offer further accommodation, subject to planning.

Auction House East Anglia say that though the gardens "have been left to ramble" they offer great scope to return to their former glory.

There are a range of outbuildings in the grounds which could be converted into further accommodation, subject to planning - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

This detached four-bedroom cottage will go under the virtual hammer at an online auction on September 8 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place online at 11am on Wednesday, September 8. Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia for further details including legal packs.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hindolveston Road, Foulsham

Guide price: £300,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

