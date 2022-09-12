Former Victorian school with original period features goes up for auction

This former school in Eccles, in the Breckland district, is currently up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former Victorian school with an "abundance of character" is going up for auction.

The property, located in Wilby Road, Eccles, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £375,000.

It was believed to have been built around 1865 and it retains many original period features.

Planning permission is in place to convert the former school into two homes - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The school closed in 2014 and had since sat empty until it was bought by the current vendors in May last year.

They had hoped to turn it into their dream home - with planning permission currently in place to convert it into two properties.

But due to a change in their circumstances, they had to abandon their original plans.

The vendor, who does not want to be named, said: "It’s totally unique and a charming building.

The building includes his and hers toilet blocks - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property, located in Wilby Road, Eccles, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"It has so much local history and it is greatly treasured.

"Although the property is not listed, it is in the heart of many locals who remember going to school there."

The school has additions to the rear, one added in the 1930s and the other in the 1990s.

The building includes an entrance hall, store cupboard, Victorian assembly hall, kitchen, store room, his and hers toilet blocks, rear hall, office, cloakroom, two classrooms and a library.

A spokeswoman from Auction House East Anglia said the building could be turned into a "fabulous home" once the conversion is complete.

To the rear of the property is a tarmac playground - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

They added: "Every room has a story to tell and the areas in which it evolved are evident.

"Currently the property is vacant and plans for a pair of cottages have been approved by Breckland District Council. However, the plans could be altered subject to approval.

"This unique opportunity offers an abundance of character which would benefit any renovation project."

There is also a tarmac playground to the rear and would double as a garden.

The school will go up for auction at 11am on Wednesday, September 14.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Old School, Wilby Road, Eccles, Quidenham, NR16 2PF

Guide price: £375,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 361653

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia







