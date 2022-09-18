News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former 'Tardis-like' five-bed B&B on sale for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:30 AM September 18, 2022
xxx_13_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

A former B&B is on the market for £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bed home just west of Fakenham with "entertainment at its core" is on the market for £1,250,000.

The Garden House is currently a "Tardis-like" bed and breakfast that will be closing its doors at the end of October.

xxx_02_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The house was built in 2010 and added to in 2016 - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The sitting room at the front of the house has a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The brick and flint cottage was built in 2010 on a former orchard. The rear extension was added in 2016.

The house opens to the entrance hall which leads to the sitting room with a feature fireplace.

xxx_04_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

One of the two bedrooms on the ground floor leads to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The open-plan kitchen is next to the bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

To the left of the house two bedrooms, one with bi-fold doors to the garden.

Then at the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining area with a log burner and two sets of bi-folding doors as well as a pantry and a utility room.

xxx_06_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

In the extension there is a living space with a feature fireplace and bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The dining room area is next to an exposed brick wall - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are three further bedrooms, two with ensuites, and a family bathroom.

The property has an outbuilding with a cart shed and a garden store.

xxx_08_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

One of the two upstairs ensuites - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a large garden to the back with decking and lawns with trees and mature borders.

Garden House is in East Rudham, a village seven miles west of Fakenham and 30 miles northwest of Norwich.

xxx_10_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The upstairs family bathroom - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Broomsthorpe Road, East Rudham

xxx_12_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The garden has decking, gravel and lawn - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_01_gardenhouse_eastrudham_sep22

The garden is mainly lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £1,250,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com

