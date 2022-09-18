Former 'Tardis-like' five-bed B&B on sale for £1.25m

A former B&B is on the market for £1.25m - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bed home just west of Fakenham with "entertainment at its core" is on the market for £1,250,000.

The Garden House is currently a "Tardis-like" bed and breakfast that will be closing its doors at the end of October.

The brick and flint cottage was built in 2010 on a former orchard. The rear extension was added in 2016.

The house opens to the entrance hall which leads to the sitting room with a feature fireplace.

To the left of the house two bedrooms, one with bi-fold doors to the garden.

Then at the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining area with a log burner and two sets of bi-folding doors as well as a pantry and a utility room.

Upstairs there are three further bedrooms, two with ensuites, and a family bathroom.

The property has an outbuilding with a cart shed and a garden store.

There is a large garden to the back with decking and lawns with trees and mature borders.

Garden House is in East Rudham, a village seven miles west of Fakenham and 30 miles northwest of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Broomsthorpe Road, East Rudham

Guide price: £1,250,000

Sowerbys, 01328 801534, www.sowerbys.com