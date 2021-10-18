Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich

Published: 2:00 PM October 18, 2021

A two-bedroom chalet, once owned by the MoD has come up for sale on Proctor Road, Sprowston - Credit: Annington/William H Brown

Five properties once owned by the Ministry of Defence have come up for sale in Sprowston near Norwich.

The properties were once used by the MoD to accommodate service families but are no longer needed.

They have been refurbished by Annington, which was set up in 1996 with the purchase of 57,434 homes from the MoD.

Some of these have been leased back, making Annington one of the largest landlords in the UK, but many have been refurbished and then sold or put up for sale on the open market.

Since 2019, the MoD has committed to releasing a further 3,500 homes to Annington over the next seven years.

Five former MoD owned properties have come up for sale on Archer Close, Sprowston - Credit: Annington/William H Brown

It is thought that the new releases, which include two and three-bedroom properties and are being marketed by William H Brown, will attract younger buyers.

Claire Wilson, branch manager at William H Brown, said: "This is an up-and-coming area for young buyers to take advantage of accessible homeownership while still benefitting from living close to local primary and secondary schools, as well as local shops, green space and quick commuter links."

Inside one of the refurbished, former MoD properties for sale on Proctor Road, Sprowston - Credit: Annington/William H Brown

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, adds: “The launch of these unique homes in Sprowston creates a fantastic opportunity for buyers who are looking for an opportunity to personalise their own home. We expect many of these properties to be snapped up fast and encourage interested buyers to get in touch for more information.”

Prices currently start from £260,000 for a two-bedroom detached home. For more information about the homes for sale in Sprowston, visit www.williamhbrown.co.uk or call 01233 620633.

