Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich
- Credit: Annington/William H Brown
Five properties once owned by the Ministry of Defence have come up for sale in Sprowston near Norwich.
The properties were once used by the MoD to accommodate service families but are no longer needed.
They have been refurbished by Annington, which was set up in 1996 with the purchase of 57,434 homes from the MoD.
Some of these have been leased back, making Annington one of the largest landlords in the UK, but many have been refurbished and then sold or put up for sale on the open market.
Since 2019, the MoD has committed to releasing a further 3,500 homes to Annington over the next seven years.
You may also want to watch:
It is thought that the new releases, which include two and three-bedroom properties and are being marketed by William H Brown, will attract younger buyers.
Claire Wilson, branch manager at William H Brown, said: "This is an up-and-coming area for young buyers to take advantage of accessible homeownership while still benefitting from living close to local primary and secondary schools, as well as local shops, green space and quick commuter links."
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews battling large house blaze
- 2 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
- 3 Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter
- 4 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
- 5 Three cars crash and two end up in ditches on rural road
- 6 Councils could spend millions to buy former Aviva office for new HQ
- 7 Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse
- 8 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
- 9 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
- 10 Decision due over controversial plans for 200 new homes
Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, adds: “The launch of these unique homes in Sprowston creates a fantastic opportunity for buyers who are looking for an opportunity to personalise their own home. We expect many of these properties to be snapped up fast and encourage interested buyers to get in touch for more information.”
Prices currently start from £260,000 for a two-bedroom detached home. For more information about the homes for sale in Sprowston, visit www.williamhbrown.co.uk or call 01233 620633.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.