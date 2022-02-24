A 'crackling' opportunity as former village butcher's shop goes up for rent

The property in Station Road, Hoveton, was formerly occupied by Massingham Bros Butchers - Credit: Brown&Co

A former butcher’s shop is available to let for the first time in almost 50 years.

The property in Station Road, Hoveton, was formerly occupied by Massingham Bros Butchers and is now up for rent - with the price available on application.

It offers 1,136 sq ft of space and is in a busy location, with high footfall and plenty of car parking in what is widely considered the 'capital' of the Broads.

The brick and tile building, with three external entrances, offers a glazed shop front and a flexible layout suitable for a variety of uses.

The former butcher's is located on Station Road in the village, which is a hotspot for tourists visiting The Broads - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Many will remember the large model of a friendly butcher wearing a blue and white striped apron that existed outside the shop.

Katie Bates, from Brown&Co’s Commercial department, said: “This is a cracking opportunity in a thriving town and tourist hotspot.

"There is strong interest in the property and we hope to be bringing interest to a head shortly."

For more information contact Katie Bates or Nick Dunn at Brown&Co Commercial on 01603 629871.

