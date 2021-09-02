News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Plot of land with seven properties goes on market for £1.6m

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:47 PM September 2, 2021   
1.6m property near King's lynn for sale

All these properties could be yours for £1.6m - Credit: Landles

An opportunity to own a large plot of land with seven properties near King's Lynn has appeared on the market, and it could be yours for £1.6m

The plot on Terrington Marsh, in Terrington St Clement, has seven residential properties included, offering a portfolio of bungalows, cottages and a house for a total of £1,620,000.

The rural property was once part of Admirals Farm, and is surrounded by farmland and patches of woodland. 

Elliot Blazer, of Landles estate agents, said: "All the properties except one are currently let giving the opportunity of acquiring an instant residential portfolio.

"It is located on the Northern extremities of Terrington St Clement Parish which is a truly unique area of Norfolk surrounded by farmland, close to the marshes and The Wash.

"Although offering seclusion, this location is within easy access to a wide variety of amenities in the large village of Terrington St Clement and King’s Lynn is only about eight miles."





Most Read

  1. 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 2 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  3. 3 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  1. 4 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
  2. 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  3. 6 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
  5. 8 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  6. 9 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
  7. 10 Talented baker sets up shop creating handcrafted cakes in Attleborough
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon