Plot of land with seven properties goes on market for £1.6m

Published: 3:47 PM September 2, 2021

All these properties could be yours for £1.6m - Credit: Landles

An opportunity to own a large plot of land with seven properties near King's Lynn has appeared on the market, and it could be yours for £1.6m

The plot on Terrington Marsh, in Terrington St Clement, has seven residential properties included, offering a portfolio of bungalows, cottages and a house for a total of £1,620,000.

The rural property was once part of Admirals Farm, and is surrounded by farmland and patches of woodland.

Elliot Blazer, of Landles estate agents, said: "All the properties except one are currently let giving the opportunity of acquiring an instant residential portfolio.

"It is located on the Northern extremities of Terrington St Clement Parish which is a truly unique area of Norfolk surrounded by farmland, close to the marshes and The Wash.

"Although offering seclusion, this location is within easy access to a wide variety of amenities in the large village of Terrington St Clement and King’s Lynn is only about eight miles."















