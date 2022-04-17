Former surgery with permission for 11-flat conversion for sale in Yarmouth

The former doctors' surgery is in South Quay in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Brown & Co

This former doctors' surgery with planning permission is up for sale with Brown & Co with a guide price of £175,000.

The detached property in South Quay is around 4,327sqft and is being sold vacant.

The back of the property - Credit: Brown & Co

The space to the back of the property could be made into a communal garden - Credit: Brown & Co

There is planning permission to convert and extend the property to create 11 one-bedroom units.

The building could also remain as a commercial venture.

Set over two floors with a lift, this property is built of red brick with sash windows to provide lots of natural light.

The first floor is proposed to have six one-bed flats - Credit: Brown & Co

The building requires renovation before its conversion - Credit: Brown & Co

It does require lots of renovation but has the bones of a great property.

The proposal for the ground floor is to have five units each with a bedroom, a living area and a bathroom. The first floor would have six similar units.

The communal entrance would be on the side of the property and all would share the small space to the back that could be made into a garden.

The ground floor is proposed to have five one-bed flats - Credit: Brown & Co

There are planning permissions to convert the building into 11 units - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

South Quay, Great Yarmouth,

Guide price: £175,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com