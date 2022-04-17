News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former surgery with permission for 11-flat conversion for sale in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 17, 2022
xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The former doctors' surgery is in South Quay in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Brown & Co

This former doctors' surgery with planning permission is up for sale with Brown & Co with a guide price of £175,000.

The detached property in South Quay is around 4,327sqft and is being sold vacant.

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The back of the property - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The space to the back of the property could be made into a communal garden - Credit: Brown & Co

There is planning permission to convert and extend the property to create 11 one-bedroom units.

The building could also remain as a commercial venture.

Set over two floors with a lift, this property is built of red brick with sash windows to provide lots of natural light.

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The first floor is proposed to have six one-bed flats - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The building requires renovation before its conversion - Credit: Brown & Co

It does require lots of renovation but has the bones of a great property.

The proposal for the ground floor is to have five units each with a bedroom, a living area and a bathroom. The first floor would have six similar units.

The communal entrance would be on the side of the property and all would share the small space to the back that could be made into a garden.

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

The ground floor is proposed to have five one-bed flats - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_SOUTHQUAY_YARMOUTH_APR22

There are planning permissions to convert the building into 11 units - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

South Quay, Great Yarmouth,

Guide price: £175,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Great Yarmouth News

