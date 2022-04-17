Former surgery with permission for 11-flat conversion for sale in Yarmouth
- Credit: Brown & Co
This former doctors' surgery with planning permission is up for sale with Brown & Co with a guide price of £175,000.
The detached property in South Quay is around 4,327sqft and is being sold vacant.
There is planning permission to convert and extend the property to create 11 one-bedroom units.
The building could also remain as a commercial venture.
Set over two floors with a lift, this property is built of red brick with sash windows to provide lots of natural light.
It does require lots of renovation but has the bones of a great property.
The proposal for the ground floor is to have five units each with a bedroom, a living area and a bathroom. The first floor would have six similar units.
The communal entrance would be on the side of the property and all would share the small space to the back that could be made into a garden.
PROPERTY FACTS
South Quay, Great Yarmouth,
Guide price: £175,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com