Former church in north Norfolk could be yours for £225,000

A former Methodist church in West Runton, north Norfolk is on the market for £225,000 and is offered by Arnold Keys - Credit: Arnold Keys

Property renovators looking for an unusual project are in luck as this former church in West Runton is on the market for £225,000.

This unconverted Methodist church in Cromer Road is located two miles from the north Norfolk town of Sheringham.

The former church offers a large open plan space ripe for renovation opportunities - Credit: Arnold Keys

No planning has been sought for conversion but if obtained it could be turned into a home or studio with a unique character of its own.

The main church hall offers a large open plan space with natural wood floors and a large stained glass window.

The outbuilding was a former kitchen that has been used as a store room - Credit: Arnold Keys

There is also an outer building that used to be a kitchen and is currently set up as a store room with a cloakroom and toilet.

The property stands in a "good sized" plot that can be entered through double gates.

The pulpit inside a former church in West Runton, which has gone on the market for £225,000 - Credit: Arnold Keys

It is available freehold and has mains electricity and a water connection.

The village itself has a small selection of shops and restaurants and has both bus and rail services.

Property details

Cromer Road, West Runton

Guide Price: £225,000

Arnold Keys Coastal, 10623 658022, sheringham@arnoldskeys.com

A stained glass window in a former church in West Runton - Credit: Arnold Keys



