Former church in north Norfolk could be yours for £225,000
- Credit: Arnold Keys
Property renovators looking for an unusual project are in luck as this former church in West Runton is on the market for £225,000.
This unconverted Methodist church in Cromer Road is located two miles from the north Norfolk town of Sheringham.
No planning has been sought for conversion but if obtained it could be turned into a home or studio with a unique character of its own.
The main church hall offers a large open plan space with natural wood floors and a large stained glass window.
There is also an outer building that used to be a kitchen and is currently set up as a store room with a cloakroom and toilet.
The property stands in a "good sized" plot that can be entered through double gates.
It is available freehold and has mains electricity and a water connection.
The village itself has a small selection of shops and restaurants and has both bus and rail services.
Property details
Cromer Road, West Runton
Guide Price: £225,000
Arnold Keys Coastal, 10623 658022, sheringham@arnoldskeys.com